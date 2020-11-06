OWNDAYS, a Japanese eyewear brand announces its first store in Mumbai, seventh in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese eyewear brand OWNDAYS, one of the largest players in the fashion eyewear space, is now expanding its India footprint. The company announced the launch of a new store at Inorbit mall, Mumbai, others being in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.
Currently, the company has a global presence of 350 stores spread across 12 countries including Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia. OWNDAYS' India presence is in collaboration with GKB Opticals, which is a big name to reckon with in Indian Eyewear Industry already.
OWNDAYS will offer a range of around 1,500 styles from basic to functional, stylish, and fashionable eyewear for men and women starting at Rs. 2,990. With 24 brands under the parent company, OWNDAYS offers eyewear for children, young adults, millennials, and the elderly.
Established in Tokyo, Japan in 1989, OWNDAYS Co. Ltd. has redefined the world of optics by following Simple Pricing, Quick Servicing, and Value. With more than 1,500 designs of frames ranging from basic and functional, to stylish and fashion-forward.
OWNDAYS outlets have a list of a unique set of pointers to grab your interest:
* State-of-the-art Japanese eye testing equipment that helps complete the process in almost half the time the regular testing process takes.
* The company has a unique 20-minute process feature with over 2,000 lenses stocked in the store which allow glasses to be processed within 20 minutes after the eye check.
* Pricing is simple and uncomplicated with price of best suitable lenses (minus customised ones) included with the frame
Speaking on the launch Sanjay Malhotra, Business Head - India, OWNDAYS said, "We are thrilled to be opening yet another outlet in India as the demand for quality eyewear at affordable price is increasing considerably and our product has been loved by Indian customer's youth and matured alike. The fact that we are even opening during the COVID environment shows that we are bullish about Indian market as our products and services have been accepted exceptionally well in the country."
OWNDAYS Outlets in India:
Bangalore: Indiranagar & Phoneix Marketcity Mall
Chennai: Palladium Mall
Hyderabad: Sarath City Capital Mall
Kolkata: South City Mall
Chandigarh: Elante Mall
OWNDAYS is a leading eyewear brand from Japan with 350 plus shops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia. The company sells over 200,000 pairs of glasses a year. It is one of the few companies in the world that have implemented the SPA (Specialty store retailer of Private Label Apparel) system in the optical business where the entire process from design and manufacturing to inventory management and retail is managed from within. This system has allowed the company to maintain the highest level of product quality in order to meet the Japanese Industrial Standards while keeping prices affordable. The company's CEO is Shuji Tanaka.
As it increases its global footprints, OWNDAYS continues to challenge itself to provide eyewear that is both functional and fashionable. The company aspires to be the eyewear of choice for everyone by constantly innovating and improving its systems and services.
For more information, please visit: www.OWNDAYS.com.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
