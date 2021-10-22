OyeCare, a pharma clinics company crosses USD 1 million in valuation

You would like to read
- One of the world's largest healthcare projects with 5000 NHS-standard clinics and 11 Medicities gets started
- RxDx Healthcare's Central Laboratory gets NABL Accreditation
- Optimus Pharma launched a new Anti-Parkinson's Drug in India
- Anihac Pharma to launch gainer Whey Protein in chocolate flavour
- Optimus Pharma gets DCGI nod for conducting Phase III Clinical Trials for Molnupiravir on patients with mild to moderate COVID-19
With an aim to build a fairer marketplace for pharmacy owners and customers, Mr A R Anand started a pharma clinics company called OyeCare. Through OyeCare, the 19-year-old young entrepreneur aims to provide high quality affordable generic medicines with world standard primary care as well as provide single pharmacy stores with the opportunity to compete with big pharma malls and online pharmacies. Set up with initial funding of Rs. 17 lakhs, OyeCare has crossed $1 million in value and has been backed by eminent personalities, business tycoons and investors.
A R Anand, Founder, OyeCare said, "After speaking to the single pharmacy store owner, they said to us that almost all medicines are branded medicines, on which the retailer only gets a profit margin of 10-15% along with the increase of pharma malls and online pharmacies day by day. This proves to be an issue for both the patients and the single pharmacies which leads to a lot of competition. As a result, many single pharmacies stores are going to close. It is happening in reality and really you tell me from where we can give cheap medicines by giving huge discounts in this condition."
According to research conducted by the OyeCare team, they found that 60% of the Indian population is facing the issue of exorbitant medicine prices, which at times leads to delayed treatments and fatalities. Additionally, as part of the research, the team also found that about 1 million single pharmacy stores are facing high competition from larger chains and e-pharmacies leading to less revenue generation. The team observed that 85-90% of the medicines in India are generic medicines, which are further sold by companies; 'branding and marketing' them as expensive medicines and calling them branded medicines. This emerged as one of the main reasons why single pharmacy stores make low-profit margins.
The OyeCare team further spoke to government approved and WHO-GMP certified pharma manufacturing companies, post which they discovered that the actual price of medicines is lower than the market rate. OyeCare was introduced into the franchise system by explaining the model to single pharmacy stores and providing them with the OyeCare brand and franchise facilities by charging an initial franchise fee. In return, the pharmacies would get high-quality affordable generic medicines. As a result of this, customers could avail cheap medicines at a huge discount of up to 80% and the single pharmacy store owners also observed profit margins of up to 40%.
Despite OyeCare flourishing at the grassroots level, Anand noticed another issue that arose due to the lack of standard primary care - a lot of Indians were practising self-medication. To counteract this, the team developed clinics that functioned along with the pharmacies resulting in proper, world standard primary care for patients and a further increase in revenue for the franchise owners.
Today, A R Anand is inspiring the youth of India through his mission, vision and principles. Despite the initial struggles and challenges at a young age, he has been able to help thousands of people in need through his initiatives. #ARAnand
#OyeCare #Pharma #Clinics
To know more, visit - (https://oyecare.com/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=OyeCareLP)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor