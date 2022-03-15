OYO offers stays at a flat price of INR 499 for Holi weekend

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Travel tech company, OYO has always believed in studying data and trends to provide tailor-made offerings for travellers. Ahead of the upcoming Holi long weekend, OYO's latest survey reflects a jump in demand for leisure destinations across India. To further enable travellers to take a break and celebrate Holi with their loved ones, OYO has announced stays at a flat price of INR 499/- per night for a minimum booking of 2 nights across India.

This offer is applicable across categories, including OYO's premium brands such OYO Townhouse, Capital O, Collection O, among others. Customers can book their stays either on the OYO App and website.

As per the survey, with a whopping 44 per cent of respondents opting for Goa, the beach state takes the top spot as India's favourite destination for travellers between March 18 and 20. 11 per cent of respondents opted for the coastal city of Puri in Odisha and 8 per cent for the cozy hill station of Mahabaleshwar. Following these, respondents have shown keen interest to travel across leisure hotspots such as Nainital, Mount-Abu, Pondicherry, Shillong, and Rishikesh among others. These destinations seem to be a thoughtful choice among travellers who wish to get some respite from the soaring summer temperatures across major cities.

Since the decline of the third wave, and further relaxation of travel restrictions across states, people are looking forward to taking much-needed vacations with family and friends or even some time off alone, especially during festivals and long weekends. Over the course of the pandemic years, we believe that people have adapted to the new ways of cautious travel. These new trends reflect in OYO's customer surveys. A lot of travellers across India prefer booking their stays closer to the date of travel. Nearly 26 per cent said they book their stays only a week in advance, while 31 per cent said they would plan their trips a month in advance.

Studying these consumer trends, Ankit Gupta - OYO Spokesperson said, "Customers are evolving at a faster pace than ever before, especially when it comes to travel. Of course, these are led by external factors that impact their decision making. According to a survey conducted by us, over the past few months, travellers have shown increased aspirations to take trips and spend quality time with their families, friends or even solo. For the upcoming Holi weekend, we have seen a rise in bookings for leisure destinations, with a lot of the demand stemming from big business cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata among others. All the leisure destinations fall within driving distance or a short flight away from these destinations. This showcases the pulse of the Indian traveller today, who loves taking short trips and making the most of their breaks, even if it's just a long weekend. To make this Holi memorable for our customers, we are offering stays for 2 days at a minimal flat price so that our customers can take that much-needed break without worrying about the small things."

