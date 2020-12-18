OYO Reveals #EscapeRoutes, a List of the Top 150+ Leisure Properties in India

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Across the globe, leisure travel is making a steady comeback. Gradual unlocks across the nation have led to high consumer desire to travel for leisure purposes. According to OYO's recent consumer survey, approximately 57% of consumers mentioned their next trip would be for leisure, compared to 43% of respondents who are likely to travel for business.

Given this high demand for leisure travel and its customer ratings and reviews, OYO Hotels & Homes reveals it's most-sought after 150+ leisure properties with the #EscapeRoutes catalog. These properties follow OYO's ISO-certified quality management standards, with Sanitised Before Your Eyes and Contactless Check-in offerings. Other amenities include an in-house dining feature, great views and access to Wi-Fi.

With an uptick in domestic tourism, post unlocking, OYO's top 12 leisure destinations account for 55% of demand across India. These destinations are mainly spread across beach destinations, heritage cities, and religious or spiritual 'holy cities' of India. Jaipur, Udaipur and Agra lead as the most sought after heritage cities across India, while Indians prefer Goa, Kochi, Vizag and Pondicherry as their top beach destinations. For pilgrimage seekers, Puri, Vrindavan, Tirupati, Shirdi and Varanasi are the highest-ranked destinations. With Christmas and New Years' around the corner, the catalog is also designed to help holidaymakers' decision-making process. Currently, the hotel chain is witnessing the highest demand for Goa and Himachal Pradesh for 30th December 2020 and 01st January 2021. In 2021, OYO expects Jaipur, Goa and Kochi to continue reigning as India's top leisure destinations.

Besides customer demand, post the gradual unlocks, between October 2020 and December 2020, OYO has also observed a 5X jump in demand for leisure destinations driven by local travel agents or the offline channel. This demand has been broadly led by Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur and hill stations located in Northern India.

Here are OYO's top 10 leisure properties out of 18,000 hotels for holiday-makers across India.

Sharing his thoughts on the uptake in India's domestic leisure travel, Yatish Jain, Head of Online Revenue and Marketing, South Asia - OYO Hotels & Homes said, "Post-unlocking, our occupancy has recovered to ~45% of pre-Covid levels with our used room nights growing steadily at 40% m-o-m. We can attribute a significant portion of this recovery to leisure travel. With international travel taking a backseat and after spending months in the world's longest lockdowns, Indians are increasingly opting for destinations that are closer to home, a drive away within 200 miles, or even exploring off-beat destinations in an attempt to beat the crowds. With work from anywhere and flexible work hours, today, families aren't planning their holidays around school calendars, and this has further contributed to the rising demand for leisure travel. Such factors are leading to the boom of domestic leisure destinations across the nation."

He added, "In our attempt to make the discovery of hidden gems with quality and affordable stays easier for our customers as well as support our asset partners, we're strengthening our consumer promise to provide safe, sanitised and tech-enabled offerings to enable social distancing including ISO-certified standards of quality management, Sanitised Before Your Eyes and Contactless check-in offerings. We are confident that with our efforts and the increasing consumer optimism to travel, starting with this holiday season, leisure travel will continue to see month-on-month growth in 2021 as well."

Owing to the high demand for beach destinations across the country, OYO has rolled out its '' campaign this week. Earlier this year, when India's most scenic hill stations opened their borders to welcome tourists once again, OYO launched a fun '' campaign that was well received by consumers across the country.

Overall, during this holiday season in December, leisure travel is the most popular across dominant tourist hotspots across the nation with higher road connectivity, shorter routes and distances from mainstream cities such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh (Shimla, Kasol, Manali), outskirts of Mumbai (Mahabaleshwar, Pune, Alibag, Lonavala), etc. From a business city standpoint, OYO is gaining maximum traction across metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Log in to the for access to the full catalog.

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)