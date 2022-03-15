Ozone Secutech launches Ab Chalegi Finger Key Campaign in the Wake of Assembly Elections

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AB CHALEGI FINGER KEY, the campaign in the news, connecting with just about every debate on the elections, keeps the finger at its centre. With the finger you open a lock, albeit a digital one, the kinds Ozone offers; with the finger, you push the party symbol you want. This brilliant connection between the digital lock and electronic voting gave birth to the idea of building on their already popular campaign and extend it to the hottest debating arena.

The current campaign follows closely in the wake of their Guccha Singh Campaign, a runaway hit, urging people to move from a Chabiyoun Ka Guccha, a bunch of keys, to the new age digital locks with multiple access mode that gives unmatched security with utmost ease. Right now, Ab Chalegi Finger Key is an IP being launched in association with NDTV and ABP. It enjoys tremendous hype around it, with almost all the news agencies vying for it, given the current election season and the ensuing debates that are the mainstay for most channels. The multi-episode program to run on these channels nudges the voter towards the right choice for themselves, and the society at large. Timed aptly, the campaign kicked off on National Voters Day.

Ozone's locks, among other technically advanced ways, allow the owner to also use a fingerprint to do the locking. And once locked with the finger it is next to impossible to open without a fingerprint match.

On how things came about, Abhishek Aggarwal, President, Ozone Overseas said, "At Ozone, our prime focus is to provide solutions that are high-tech, safe, and hassle-free for the consumer. Through this campaign, we aim to sensitize people that by exercising the power of their finger they can choose the right government for better security & progress just like with a swipe of their fingers they can secure their valuables."

"We are consistently working towards enhancing the customer experience by altering the traditional usage of keys with our digital key that effortlessly eliminates the breach of security system, allowing the consumer more control and efficiency," he further added.

Ujjwal Anand, Country Head, Dentsu Impact, who has made it a habit to keep his ears to the ground, talking about the backstory said "Elections give that one chance to the voters to exercise their rights for a safe, secure and brighter future. By using the power of the voting finger, they can make changes that really matter. "is baar kiski chalegi", " is baar kaun ayega" " satta kisko milegi" are all turn of phrases that we get to hear particularly around the election frenzy. We decided to give a spin to these phrases and hinge our campaign articulation around the verbiage. And so "AB CHALEGI FINGER KEY"."

Mayank Khattar, National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact, on the creative process, said "While in the earlier campaign the mascot we created was around a popular face and larger than life Guchcha (bunch of keys) this campaign takes the engagement to a different space, by tapping into the culture of elections and voting in India; the finger as a voting tool, readily recognizable, took the centre stage. We used the finger as a symbol of power in people's hands. Overall tonality of the campaign has been thought-provoking, urging people of states where the elections are being conducted, to acknowledge and exercise their voting rights and chose a better, progressive future. Just like our digital locks that takes the security of our homes and valuables to a different level that too with five access modes, giving the control in people's hands. The instant connection of the people with empowering index finger is striking."

The evolution of the idea, from being a pure advertising campaign to using the Indian elections as a platform is an interesting one and once again underlines the power of good insight.

The campaign is live on ABP and NDTV along with print, OOH, radio and digital.

