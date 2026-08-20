PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20: P. C. Chandra Jewellers, one of India's longstanding jewellery brands with a legacy spanning over 85 years, has crossed the one-million-subscriber milestone on YouTube, emerging as one of India's most-subscribed jewellery brands on the platform. Founded in 1939, the milestone reflects the brand's sustained digital transformation and its focus on building a meaningful, long-term relationship with consumers beyond its physical retail presence. For decades, the success of a jewellery brand was largely measured by showroom footfall and customer loyalty. With consumer behaviour increasingly shifting online, digital reach, content, and community have become equally important in shaping brand discovery and consideration. Younger consumers today research brands, compare options, seek educational content, and form perceptions online, often well before visiting a showroom.

Recognising this shift, P. C. Chandra Jewellers has built a consistent digital presence that extends beyond conventional product promotion. Its YouTube strategy has focused on informative content, storytelling, jewellery education, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, creating sustained engagement rather than relying solely on advertising or short-term campaigns. The journey also reflects the brand's broader approach to digitising a heritage business while retaining its core identity. While P. C. Chandra Jewellers continues to expand its retail footprint across India, its digital platforms have enabled it to engage with audiences beyond the geographical boundaries of its physical stores. "Building a digital community requires consistency, relevance, and a long-term perspective. Reaching one million subscribers is an outcome of sustained efforts to create content that informs and engages consumers. As buying journeys become increasingly digital, our focus is to ensure that P. C. Chandra Jewellers remains relevant across every touchpoint. Heritage gives us credibility, but our digital footprint enables us to connect with newer audiences and strengthen our presence for the future." said Shri Oushnik Chandra, CEO, P.C. Chandra Jewellers.

A Journey of Sustained Digital Growth P. C. Chandra Jewellers' YouTube channel has grown steadily, from 5.50 lakh subscribers in FY 2023-24 to over one million in FY 2025-26. Engagement rose from 1.6 crore to 9.9 crore, while watch time increased from 1.2 lakh to 4.2 lakh hours during the same period. The growth was driven by digital brand films, product showcase films, and YouTube Shorts, with the P.C. Chandra Pujo Song emerging as a cornerstone of strong audience engagement. Crossing one million subscribers marks a significant digital milestone, combining P. C. Chandra Jewellers' 85+ years of heritage with its evolving digital presence.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/oushnik-chandra_one-million-subscriber-activity-7494732198982549505-jDg6 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)