PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21: P. C. Chandra Jewellers announces its association with Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador, marking a significant step in its journey as a national brand.

An untold tale of unequalled legacy, unparalleled excellence, unshakable trust, and unconventional innovations -- P. C. Chandra Jewellers has, for generations, remained deeply woven into the fabric of people's lives. From celebrating life's most cherished milestones to being part of everyday moments, the brand has built an enduring emotional connect with its customers.

Rooted in strong family values yet progressive in its approach, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its core philosophy of handcrafted excellence and authenticity. As part of its strategic vision, P. C. Chandra Jewellers is now actively expanding its footprint across key markets in India, strengthening its retail presence and enhancing accessibility for customers nationwide. This Pan-India expansion marks a new chapter -- taking its legacy of trust and craftsmanship beyond regional boundaries to become a preferred jewellery destination across the country.