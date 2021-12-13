Pacific Mall D21 hosts one of the city's largest cyclothon - 'Ride for Retail21' in association with 'Rising Riders Cycling Club'

You would like to read
- SV Housing's Commercial "83 Metro Street" on Dwarka Expressway ready for possession by early 2022
- Core Mall Ghaziabad set to emerge as Epicenter of modern retail activities
- Rising Riders celebrates Independence Day with a cycle ride in Dwarka
- Vega City Mall bucks the trend post second wave, recovery in footfalls and sales set the tone for the coming quarters
- Iconic American ice cream brand Cold Stone Creamery opens new outlet at Express Avenue Mall
New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pacific Mall Dwarka 21 organized a cycle rally - 'Ride for Retail' on the occasion of Retail Employees Day to celebrate the relentless spirit of retailers during these pandemic years.
The event was powered by Pacific Malls in association with Images Group, Silver Arrows Mercedes Benz, Akash Hospitals, Cafe Chennai, Red FM, Wow Momo and Funky Island.
Multiple cyclist groups from Dwarka were invited and enthusiastically participated in the event. The flag off was done by High spender as Special Guest early morning around 6:00 am. Volunteers were seen wearing branded T-shirts with customization for Ride for Retail.
Pacific Mall hosted this similar event back on 15th August 2021, and it is back again on popular demand as people have increasingly become conscious about their lifestyle decisions.
Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, "We are glad to be putting up such events for the community of Dwarka and the invites were shared around the capital city. It gives us great encouragement that we were able to host a successful show in presence of such a great turnaround. This day was chosen to celebrate and be thankful to the support lend to us by our retail partners, and for our continuing strong relationship in years to come."
Shriram PM Monga, Co-founder of 'Rising Riders Cycling Club', "We are elated to host the second edition of Ride for Retail which is our yearly event to support the Retail professionals. Rising Riders is a strong community of professionals and have involved in the cause of building a fitness community. Multiple calender cyclothons are planned for the forthcoming year in order to keep the community engagement high."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor