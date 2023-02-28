PAINTINDIA launches its North India Edition in Delhi NCR on 2nd and 3rd March 2023

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/GPRC): PAINTINDIA - a pioneer in the trade fairs for the paints, coatings and allied industries globally is all set to launch its North edition of its flagship event - PAINTINDIA 2023 in Delhi NCR. The two-day event is planned to commence from 2nd March 2023 to 3rd March 2023 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

PAINTINDIA is one-of-a-kind show which was started in 1991 and is held in Mumbai once every 2 years bringing all the industry stakeholders on a single platform to engage, build a community and create unique business opportunities in the industry. In over 25 years, PAINTINDIA has become an internationally renowned and one of the fastest-growing global events with over 500 exhibitors participating from across 70 countries.

The event will be inaugurated on the morning of 2nd March at 10 am at the hands of senior coatings industry leaders from North India, namely Ashok Rajput - Procurement Head, Akzo Nobel; Satish Agarwal - CMD, Kamdhenu Paints; Ashok Gaind - CMD, Acro Paints (JK Paints); RK Bhatia - CMD, Maharani Paints; Ajit Gupta - CMD, Rapid Coat; Ashok Gupta - CMD, Sakarni Group; Ashok Gupta - MD, Shalimar Paints; and Apoorv Agarwal, MD, Sirca Paints.

PAINTINDIA 2023 encompasses the core paints/coatings constituency including but not limited to printing inks, adhesives-sealants and construction chemicals. The exhibition highlights the latest trends and regulations in the paints and coatings industry. The maiden edition of the event organized by ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Colour Publications Pvt. Ltd. and Vincentz Network - leading publishing houses with global presence and NurnbergMesse, one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in world, has already surpassed expectations in terms of its success with over 200 exhibitors.

Delighted with the launch announcement, Dilip Raghavan, Managing Director, ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, "It is worth emphasizing that the decision to organize PAINTINDIA Expo 2023 in Delhi is not a unilateral or sudden one, but is based on consistent feedback and demand from Exhibitors and Visitors alike over the last few years, and the basis for which has been worked upon in the background before finally going ahead with this exciting launch."

"PAINTINDIA 2023 in Delhi will allow customers from North India to have a better representation of their companies in terms of numbers and improve the nature of the supply chain for large-scale manufacturers. As a result, it will provide an opportunity to promote their business and give a rather sourcing basket to customers in North India. We look forward to welcoming you all." said Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Management Board, NuernbergMesse India.

The accelerated growth of the infrastructure and construction industry has resulted in an explosive and sustained growth of the coatings industry. The exhibition will highlight business opportunities for stakeholders belonging to housing and construction, transportation and infrastructure and general manufacturing.

Similarly, the Printing Inks segment has gained huge momentum from Packaging in large parts of North India. In addition, PAINTINDIA will showcase product portfolios for several peripheral but relevant segments thriving in North India. Exhibiting raw material and equipment profiles for artificial leather, resins, composites, masterbatches, etc. will allow suppliers to showcase their solutions and products to a larger relevant customer base.

Online Registration link for visitors: (https://n-gage.live/6375d67b64691/visitor) NURNBERGMESSE (n-gage.live)

For more information log on to: (https://www.paintindia.in)

ExpoNova Exhibitions & Conferences (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Colour Publications Pvt. Ltd., Vincentz Network and NuernbergMesse Group.

Colour Publications Pvt Ltd. is the leading and oldest publishing house for techno-commercial journals in India. They publish 7 B2B titles related to the chemical and related industries, and are also the publishers of PaintIndia. (https://colourpublications.in)

Vincentz Network is a highly-focused, customer-driven publishing house and has been serving the coatings community since 1893. (https://www.vincentz.net)

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world and among the Top Ten in Europe. The portfolio covers some 120 national and international exhibitions and congresses at the Nuremberg location and worldwide. (https://www.nuernbergmesse.de/de)

