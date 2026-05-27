NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 27: Paisabazaar, India's leading financial marketplace and largest free credit score platform, announced the launch of a new integrated brand campaign for the Credit Premier League (CPL) featuring former Indian cricketer and commentator Irfan Pathan. CPL is Paisabazaar's marquee initiative aimed at recognising and rewarding consumers with strong credit health, while making conversations around credit score more mainstream. Building on Paisabazaar's decade-long efforts to drive credit awareness through its free credit score initiative, CPL combines engagement, gamification and rewards to encourage consumers to actively track, understand and improve their credit score. Watch the Campaign: - www.youtube.com/watch?v=eL2J51MtgEo - www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYImmk_eU6Y The new campaign, featuring Irfan Pathan, uses a fun, high-energy, and engaging creative approach to combine the excitement of cricket with awareness around responsible credit behaviour. It was conceptualised by Magic Circle and shot by Emotion Pictures. The campaign will be amplified through a multi-platform rollout across television, digital and social media.

Speaking on the association, Irfan Pathan said, "Discipline, consistency and performance matter in cricket -- and the same goes for your credit score. Excited to collaborate with Paisabazaar on CPL, a unique initiative that combines competition, rewards and awareness to make conversations around credit score more engaging. I loved being part of this fun, high-energy campaign that puts credit health in the spotlight like never before. Hopefully, it encourages more Indians to track, understand and improve a score that truly matters." Speaking about the campaign, Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "At Paisabazaar, our focus has always been on making credit score more accessible and engaging for consumers. With CPL, we bring together the energy of sport, entertainment and rewards to further scale this awareness initiative. Our exciting new collaboration with Irfan Pathan should help us take our campaign up further notches and drive deeper consumer engagement around credit score across the country."

The latest edition of CPL offers rewards bigger than ever before. Individual(s) with the highest credit score in the country will win Rs. 1 lakh, while champions from each state will receive Rs. 10,000 each. In addition, all participants from the winning state -- the state with the highest average credit score -- will also be rewarded. Consumers can participate in CPL by checking their free credit score on the Paisabazaar app and platform. About Paisabazaar Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 55 million consumers. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

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