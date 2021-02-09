Paisalo Digital increasing capital base by issuing equity warrants to promoters

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Board of Paisalo Digital approved the issue of 2.61 million equity warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group that shall be converted into an equivalent number of equity shares, this shall increase the shareholding of promoters by approximately 5 per cent of post-issue capital.
The company signed the first co-lending arrangement in the country and primarily focuses on small-ticket size income generation priority sector loans. Paisalo Digital has entered this co-lending arrangement with India's largest PSU bank, wherein it would originate and process loans with its proprietary credit algorithm under its income generation loans extended to both individuals and group lending schemes, of which 80 per cent would be funded by the PSU bank and the balance would be funded by Paisalo Digital.
The company would manage the loan including collections and would earn a fee on the AUM. This arrangement positions PAISALO at the forefront of Digital Transformation of lending sector happening in India as well as contributes to the Government of India's Financial Inclusion and Atmanirbhar Bharat Plan.
Incorporated in 1992, Paisalo Digital is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor