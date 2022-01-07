Pamper your skin this winter with Vasu Naturals Premium winter care range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Winter is the time when our skin needs extra care, hydration and nourishment. Keeping in mind the need of the season and protecting it from getting dry and patchy, a leading brand in Herbal Cosmetics and Personal care segment - Vasu Healthcare has introduced an array of winter care products to give a hydrating and refreshing feel during colder temperatures.

The company offers a range of body lotions and skin creams like Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Aloe vera and All Season for complete body care under 'Vasu Naturals'.

Winter care products from Vasu Naturals are blended with Natural Actives like Shea butter, Aloe vera, Cocoa butter and infused with Olive oil, Argan oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, etc. Vasu Naturals products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and its own store (www.vasustore.com).

Sharing more details, Hardik Ukani, MD, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "Blended with Natural ingredients and rich Herbal extracts, Vasu Naturals Winter care products can be the perfect companion this season for glowing and moisturised soft & supple skin. We have a vision to establish VASU as a science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel brand, harnessed from nature's wealth, and we are working with a mission to bring the best and innovative Health and Wellness products for our customers from across the World."

Vasu Naturals is set up with an objective to offer a range of innovative herbal products enthused by the Ayurveda's rich heritage and backed by strong R & D, modern science and technology. It offers a full range of 50 plus products - including a range of Face Wash, Face Mask, Face Scrub, Hand Cream, Foot Cream, Face Cream, Shower Gels, Body Lotions, Lip care, Skin Cream, Hand Sanitizer, Rose Water etc. Vasu Naturals products are Paraben-free, Formaldehyde-free, HALAL-certified, Non- irritant and Dermatologically Tested for Safety.

With 40 plus years of rich heritage and brand legacy, Vasu Healthcare is among the leading companies in the Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, & Nutritional Supplements. Brand Vasu has earned trust and recognition globally with its quality and innovative range of products and is currently exporting to 50 plus countries including Europe, ASEAN, CIS, MENA, and Latin America region etc. Company's flagship brand -TRICHUP is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions including Oil, Shampoo, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Hair Mask, Cream etc.

