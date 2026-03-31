VMPL New Delhi [India], March 31: PAN Health has won the prestigious 'Excellence in Manufacturing - Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals' award at the 3rd Edition of the ET Entrepreneur Awards. The ET Entrepreneur Awards is a benchmark platform recognising India's most visionary business leaders across sectors, celebrating excellence in innovation, resilience, and business transformation. The focus of the 2026 awards was also to highlight entrepreneurs who are building successful businesses and companies or have shaped an entire industry while creating significant and long-lasting impacts through their work. By being awarded this award, PAN Health has demonstrated their excellence at a global level in manufacturing volume & scale, as well as a strong commitment to quality within the disposable personal hygiene category.

This recognition reinforces PAN Health's position as one of India's leading and fastest-growing manufacturers in the disposable personal hygiene segment. Established in 2017 and aligned to the Make In India vision, PAN Health operates India's largest manufacturing facility for disposable personal hygiene products across 700,000 sq ft / 30 acres - located in Rajkot, Gujarat, producing over 3.7 billion disposable hygiene products a year across 8 categories. With a strong portfolio of brands including Little Angel (baby care), Liberty (adult care), and Everteen (women's hygiene), PAN Health is emerging as a strong player across domestic and international markets. "We are truly honoured to receive the 'Excellence in Manufacturing - Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals' award at the ET Entrepreneur Awards 2026. This recognition reflects our continued commitment to building world-class manufacturing capabilities in India and delivering high-quality, accessible hygiene products at scale," said Mr. Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Health.

"At PAN Health, we believe access to hygiene is fundamental to health and dignity. Guided by our 'Make in India, Made for India and the World' philosophy, we remain focused on driving innovation, scale, and quality, while contributing to India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub in hygiene products. This honour further validates our ongoing efforts to position India as a leading hub of manufacturing in hygiene products in the global map through the pillars of quality, availability, and integrity." he added. PAN Health's growth is driven by its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, strong focus on innovation, and commitment to quality, affordability, and innovation. The company continues to play a significant role in strengthening India's hygiene ecosystem and promoting awareness around personal hygiene.

About PAN Health : PAN Health is a leading manufacturer of Disposable Personal Hygiene Products based in Rajkot, Gujarat. Established in 2017, PAN Health is a part of the PAN Group. PAN Health operates a state-of-the-art 30-acre manufacturing facility equipped with advanced technology and stringent quality control systems. Committed to the "Make in India" mission, PAN Health produces a comprehensive range of high-quality, international-standard hygiene products, including baby diapers, adult diapers, and sanitary napkins, and many more types of disposable hygiene products. With a vision to provide accessible hygiene and personal care solutions across life stages, the company serves millions of consumers in India and in the global markets through its flagship brands: Little Angel, Liberty,and Everteen.

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