Panacea Infosec announces salary hike upto 40 percent for FY 2021-22

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Panacea Infosec, India's leading Cyber Security Consulting and Auditing firm, announced salary hikes for all of its employees applicable from April 2021. With this hike, Panacea Infosec will get an average increment of 30-40 percent in Financial Year 2021-22.

Panacea Infosec is one of the fastest growing cyber security audit firms in India with an average growth rate of 245% in the last three years. In FY21, the company boarded new talents through campus recruitment and also continued hiring and increased its team size by 25%.

Commenting on development, Ajay Kaushik, Founder & CEO Panacea Infosec said, "Recognising the enduring commitment to our teammates we are giving increments to all the employees effective from April 2021, Panacea Infosec is extremely thankful to all its employees for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company during tough times due to pandemic last year."

As businesses are still coping up with the COVID-19 crisis and dependency on Information technology and other digital services has raised which in turn increased the demand for cybersecurity and privacy services. In new business environment cybersecurity and audit services have become the core technology to keep companies secure when they go online and virtual.

To meet the rising demand for cybersecurity consulting, auditing and compliance among businesses in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and work-from-home culture Panacea Infosec plans to hike its team size by 25-35 percent in Financial Year 2021-22.

Panacea Infosec is the leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organizations fight threats, and effectively manage risk. Panacea Infosec is accredited by the PCI Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA, PCI ASV, PCI 3DS and PCI QPA and PCI SSFA to audit and certify entities processing, storing or transmitting Credit and Debit card data.

Panacea Infosec is also a part of prestigious SWIFT (Belgium) Customer Security Program as one of the listed auditors which differentiates Panacea Infosec from other conventional security firms in India.

Founded in 2012, Panacea Infosec has grown from its initial office in Delhi with a handful of clients, Panacea Infosec has come a long way to establish itself as a pioneer in the Cyber Security Audit sector across the globe. The flawless track record of the company with over 400 clients in more than 45 countries speaks volumes of expertise, quality of work, and commitment towards data security.

Panacea Infosec growth demonstrates the importance of payment data security for Banking and Finance, Payment Gateways, Wallets, & Payment Processors, Telecom, IT & ITeS, BPO & KPO, eCommerce & Retail Merchant and Travel & hospitality industry.

