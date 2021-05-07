Pandemic gave opportunity to new OTT players in digital space: Sudhanshu Kumar, Founder of Bollywood Society

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the year 2020-21, the world is going through an unprecedented time. No one had ever imagined that life around us would change the way it has. Millions of people have lost their lives due to this deadly virus.

Apart from this, there has been a big impact on business. Due to the lockdown that followed, many industries had been impacted in a major way.

However, entertainment is one industry that had been the least impacted. When people were forced to remain indoors the OTT space thrived like never before. Many new OTT players used this time to make a mark by promoting their offering. In this time, the established players to manage to hook the users by offering new original content in the form of finished movies that we're unable to secure a release date due to the pandemic.

There was certainly a short term impact due to the cinema halls being shut but now with things getting to normal, it is expected that the uptake for movies will now be more than ever.

Talking about these trends, Sudhanshu Kumar, Founder of Bollywood Society says, "One can see that there is a pent up demand in the market. People are waiting to get back to things as they were in pre-COVID times. Any kind of quality content in the entertainment space is now being appreciated. We have two websites (https://bollywoodsociety.com) Bollywood Society and (https://tellydrama.com) Telly Drama and we are seeing significant growth in traffic for these websites."

Telly Drama is a portal that aims to satiate people's interest for telly drama It brings in all the information from the world of television. Bollywood Society on the other hand is meant for Bollywood buffs. From the changed release days to the latest bollywood gossips it is one stop shop for all things Bollywood.

Given the success that the business is seeing Sudhanshu is planning to further streamline operation and even scout potential for more business in this space.

