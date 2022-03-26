Pankaj Bawdekar's artwork on cultural traditions of Kerala mesmerizes art enthusiasts at World Art Dubai 2022

You would like to read
- Leopard Nutrition is offering special discounts in this festive season for all fitness enthusiasts
- The West Midlands makes its mark with Commonwealth Artwork Reveal in India
- Indian Council of Cultural Relations signs bond with Routes2Roots
- Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata - A Grand Cultural Spectacle
- Tiger on Eiger - Largest artwork atop the Swiss Peak
New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): Art enthusiasts at Dubai's largest contemporary retail art fair 'World Art Dubai 2022' (WAD-2022) were enamored with the breathtaking beautiful artwork depicting the cultural traditions of Kerala by renowned artist, (https://www.instagram.com/pankajbawdekar/) Pankaj Bawdekar.
WAD, the most anticipated art event by talented artists in the world, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from March 16 to 19. The art enthusiasts at the WAD were mesmerised with the experience of the Pooram procession to Pandi Melam that was beautifully demonstrated by Bawdekar in his artwork, traveling them to the great festivities of India.
Pankaj Bawdekar said, "Whenever I visit or see such festivities, my brain interacts with frenetically pulsating images reflective of my internal and responsive neuronal activity. However, these cultural festivals of Kerala have become the foreground subject of my paintings"
Bawdekar believes that his art stirs the soul and connects the art lover not only to the beauty of the human experience but also to what lies beyond our sight.
"Talented artists from various parts of the world are indebted to the WAD organizers for allowing us to demonstrate our core skills to the art enthusiasts," said Bawdekar.
After the successful WAD event, Bawdekar is preparing to exhibit his artwork in the India Arts Festivals to be held in Delhi from April 7 to April 10 and at Bengaluru from May 5 to 8 respectively.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor