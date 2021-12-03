Pankaj Tripathi of Vernost Marketing Technology takes ownership of Lanka Premier League (LPL) Kandy franchise

You would like to read
- The Support Group for COVID Warriors in Goa donates 8 ambulances to support COVID warriors
- UP State Council for Higher Education Chairman Prof Dr. Girish Chandra Tripathi interacts with students and staff of Galgotias University
- Covid Warriors of India steps forward to unconditional support Covid patients
- First chapter of Shri Mahashivpuran sung by Dr. Samir Tripathi released on YouTube
- Digi8 marketing introduces AI and advanced tools to provide high yielding digital marketing solutions
Colombo (Colombo) [Sri Lanka]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Lanka Premier League (LPL) Kandy-based franchise has new owners as Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions CEO Pankaj Tripathi and Safexpay Founder and CEO Ravi Gupta have stepped forward to co-own the franchise in the upcoming second season of the premier T20 tournament of the country to be held from December 5 to 23, 2021.
The Kandy franchise was named Kandy Tuskers in last year's LPL and has been renamed as Kandy Warriors for the new season.
Expressing his views, Pankaj Tripathi stated, "We are ecstatic to be a part of the Lanka Premier League as the co-owner of the Kandy Warriors. The LPL has caught the imagination of cricket fans from around the world and we wanted to be a part of the amazing competition in the upcoming seasons. We are eagerly looking forward to engaging with the fans and having a cracker of a season."
Welcoming the new owners, Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, "It's a huge honour and privilege for me to welcome the new owners of the Kandy franchise. I am certain that their passion for the game will bolster the Kandy franchise and also attract more fans to the Lanka Premier League in the upcoming seasons."
The inaugural edition of the LPL was held in 2020 and was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020. It reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets. This year there will be five teams participating in LPL.
Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions consults and helps customers build, manage, develop and support complex and new generation business applications for End-Customer and Trade. With a proven expertise in designing, developing, and managing solutions in the domains of Customer Engagements, Digital Payment, Online marketplace, Travel Commerce and Digital Distribution, the company has been one of the earliest adopters and has an established practice on AI, Blockchain, Commerce, Analytics and Cloud.
This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor