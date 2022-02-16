Panorama Music's new song Teri Judai by Kabir Athar touches heartstrings

You would like to read
- Panorama Music releases new love song 'Tenu Vekh'
- Shrutika- Vivek's melodious song Raat Jashan Ki will captivate your hearts
- Shailesh Ghanchi will feature in a friendship song 'Teri Meri Yaariyaan', music video is releasing very soon
- Romantic duet 'Mujhe Meri Tarah' by Jyotica Tangri and Sanket Banker releasing shortly
- Rishabh Pant starts his NFT journey with Rario
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): The melodious song captures the unbearable feeling of loneliness and the pain of a broken heart.
Teri Judai, a new song by music label Panorama Music, is sure to touch the heart like a few others.
An ode to love and life, the heart touching song, penned, composed, and sung by the duo of Kabir-Athar, makes listeners feel the pain of a broken heart.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PC9WFjGu78) Teri Judai shows a lover remembering the happy times he had shared with his loved one when they were together. The song captures the unbearable feeling of loneliness and how the good moments became a thing of the past as she went away. Kabir-Athar's immersive voice reflects the range of emotions throughout the song, which features Tanisha Pal as the female lead, and has been shot and edited by Rishabh Bhatnagar.
"Teri Judai has everything. It talks about love, the grace of God, and the lonely heart. While working on the song, we wanted it to capture a whole range of expressions, emotions, and moods, and we are delighted and humbled by the love and praise it has received. It is like everything fell together - the words, the music, the vocals, and the beautiful picturisation. We are confident Teri Judai will touch the heartstrings of listeners and viewers," say Kabir-Athar about their latest collaboration.
Teri Judia song was released on Panorama Music's YouTube channel on February 12 and has received a very good initial response.
The song is also streaming on all major music streaming platforms such as Wynk, JioSaavn, Spotify, Resso, Amazon, and Apple Music.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PC9WFjGu78)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor