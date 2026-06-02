PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: PaRa Music today announced its official launch as India's first AI-powered music company, with a model designed to help original Indian music reach larger audiences across India and worldwide. Backed with funding from a consortium of angel and institutional investors led by Apollo Growth Capital, the company combines human-created music with proprietary AI-led market intelligence to guide catalogue development, distribution, and monetisation. PaRa Music plans to build a catalogue of 40,000 songs over the next four years across film and non-film music, spanning Hindi and regional languages. * Created by humans, guided by AI: PaRa Music's catalogue will be entirely artist-made, while PaRaMeter™ provides market intelligence to inform investment, distribution, and monetisation decisions

* Founded by industry veteran Rashna Pochkhanawala and backed by Apollo Growth Capital, the company is targeting a catalogue of 40,000 songs over four years across film and non-film music in Hindi and regional languages India is already one of the world's largest music markets and projected to reach INR 7,500 crore in 2028 at a CAGR of 9% (source: FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026), but the gap between audience demand and effective discovery remains significant, particularly for regional and non-film music. Industry projections point to continued expansion in both streaming and recorded music revenues, while platform data shows strong growth in listening across Hindi and regional languages. PaRa Music aims to address that opportunity by building catalogue, distribution, and monetisation capabilities around underserved demand.

"India has one of the world's richest and most diverse music ecosystems, yet much of its potential remains untapped. PaRa Music was founded to unlock this opportunity through technology, data, and strategic investment in Music IP. As the global recorded music market moves towards $200 billion by 2035, we believe India is poised to become a major growth engine. Backed by an all-star team of music, technology, content, and business leaders, we are building a next-generation music company with the ambition to become one of India's most valuable Music IP businesses while ensuring that great Indian music finds its audience." Explained Rashna Pochkhanawala, Founder - PaRa Music.

"We rarely encounter opportunities where a large market, a proven business model, and exceptional leadership converge so clearly. India's music economy is entering a period of unprecedented growth, and we believe Music IP will be one of the defining asset classes of the next decade. Rashna has already demonstrated her ability to build and scale valuable music businesses, and PaRa Music is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity at a national scale, with AI driving the growth and the monetization model, we are excited to unravel the next chapter of India's music scene. We are proud to partner Rashna's vision and are committing significant capital behind the company's growth." Said Johri, Company Spokesperson - Apollo Growth Capital

At the centre of PaRa Music's model is PaRaMeter™, the company's in-house AI Chief of Music Intelligence. This proprietary AI brain does not create music. Instead, it analyses audience signals across platforms and geographies to identify emerging demand, guide investment decisions, and support smarter catalogue and release strategies. The company says this approach is intended to improve discovery and market fit while keeping music creation firmly in the hands of artists, composers, and songwriters. Founded by Rashna Pochkhanawala, PaRa Music is building its business around the premise that original Indian music should have a stronger path to audience reach and long-term monetisation. The company's strategy combines human creativity, institutional capital with data-led decision-making to support catalogue creation, targeted distribution, and diversified revenue opportunities for creators and rights holders. The company also aims to partner with central and state governments to support music-led cultural, creative, and economic initiatives across India.

The business also enters a broader market in which music rights and catalogues are increasingly viewed as long-term assets, with global investment activity expanding across recorded music and related rights. PaRa Music adds serious firepower to India's national music arena through a technology-led approach and a powerhouse professional team aiming to build Indian music IP for the world, ensuring creators achieve stronger commercial outcomes and capture greater long-term value. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)