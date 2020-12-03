Parablu signs distribution agreement with Australia-based - AppDistri

You would like to read
- Archana Software standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter
- Domestic Tourism Will Help In Boosting The Economy Post COVID-19: Prahlad Singh Patel
- Anand Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- How to build your personal brand and get high ticket clients: Akash Anand
- Arjun Anand launched his maiden book Hamir - The Fallen Prince of Ranthambore
Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Australia-based AppDistri.
As a part of this partnership, AppDistri will promote Parablu's BluKrypt™, BluVault, BluDrive, and BluSync™ products through its channel partners.
The partnership is aimed at making Parablu's suite of cloud data management solutions available to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.
AppDistri is a trusted application provider of IT & Data Security products. With an extensive channel base in Australia, backed by qualified sales and technical teams, AppDistri today has a diversified portfolio that specialises in Application development, design, deployment, and distribution.
"Parablu is a partnership we are excited about. They are one of the industry's leading secure data management solutions providers. We are excited to be able to add more value to our customers with Parablu's product suite, backed by their knowledge and insight into data management. We pride ourselves in bringing best-of-breed products and services to our customers and this partnership aligns perfectly with our efforts towards that goal," said Archana Kamatgi, Founder & CEO at AppDistri on this initiative.
"The market is now in need of solutions and products that ease work from home for distributed teams and our solutions are particularly appealing to customers who are looking to protect their end-user data in these changing times", said Anand Prahlad, CEO of Parablu. "Parablu has a proven track record across markets globally. We are excited to extend our reach to Australia and New Zealand. AppDistri has an extensive channel network, especially with Microsoft resellers, who see value in the unique integration Parablu has engineered with Microsoft 365. We are looking forward to working with them to address this new market".
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor