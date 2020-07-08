Parachute Advansed Shares 5 Easy Tips for Soft and Frizz-Free Hair

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The monsoons are finally here but as refreshing and beautiful as it may seem, this season brings along tons of hair woes! Whether it is the oily and sticky scalp, excessive hair fall, dry, dull and frizzy hair, maintaining your hair health can be quite a task during the rainy season.

One might think it's impossible to look anything but smudge and damp in the rains? But don't fret! India's iconic premium hair care brand Parachute Advansed is here to turn your frown upside down with a monsoon hair care guide for frizz-free, irresistibly soft and healthy hair.

Indulge in a bi-weekly champi session: Most of us use hair oil round the year but monsoon calls for some extra pampering. Regular oil massages help to keep the scalp healthy, nourish the hair and improve dry and damaged hair. So, gather your loved one and indulge in a relaxing champi session with Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil. Coconut oil penetrates 10x deeper than any other hair oil and this along with the miracle conditioning ingredient 'Aloe Vera' makes it the most powerful ingredient combination for hair.

Thus, making your hair so soft that you will want to keep touching it. Apply the light and non-sticky Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil at least 30-45mins before cleansing to make hair super soft, healthy and irresistible to touch. This heavenly combination of coco and aloe vera provides a long-term solution by repairing frizzy and dull or dry hair.

Brush your hair the right way: Brushing your hair while it is wet can lead to hair fall and breakage. Broken hair is rough to touch and dull to look at. So, choose a wide-toothed comb while your hair is lightly damp to easily detangle the knots.

Change your cleansing habit: Washing your hair every day with warm water does not only rob your scalp of its natural oils, but also leads to damage and dryness. Instead, switch to using a hair cleanser twice a week, and try taking cold showers instead of warm ones.

Enjoy the rains but dry your hair soon after: One of the most important rules to follow during monsoons is to keep your hair dry. Rainwater can cause your scalp to get sticky, leaving your hair dull and frizzy. Use a soft towel that absorbs water rapidly rather than blow-drying your hair to protect it from any heat damage

Say no to chemicals: While it is always advised to minimise the use of styling tools, using an excess of styling products loaded with chemicals can also make your hair dry and dull. When it comes to styling products for your hair, opt for hair masks made of natural ingredients. A pea-size amount of Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil can be used post hair wash to give your hair that extra boost of softness while keeping the frizz at bay.

This lockdown has given us a much-needed break from travel and everyday pollutants. Instead of waiting for the salons to open up, these 5 simple changes to your everyday routine will surely help keep your hair healthy and irresistibly soft!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)