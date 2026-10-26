VMPL Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 26: Paradeep Parivahan Limited (PPL), a BSE SME-listed integrated logistics and port services company (BSE: 544383; Symbol: PPARIVAH), has secured a landmark 10-year contract with the JSW Group to deploy and operate 100 electric trucks for bulk transportation between Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, and Vijayanagar, Karnataka. The contract represents a significant milestone in PPL's long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to building a scalable, technology-enabled and sustainable logistics business while expanding its presence in large-scale industrial transportation. The deployment will cover an approximately 330-km one-way corridor for the transportation of clinker and slag, with an estimated cargo volume of 1.25 lakh metric tonnes per month. The electric trucks will be supplied by JSW Greentech Limited.

PPL's vision: Scaling sustainable logistics for India's industrial growth The contract is a key step in PPL's vision to emerge as a leading integrated logistics and green mobility solutions provider in India. The Company is focused on expanding its fleet, strengthening its multimodal logistics capabilities and integrating electric mobility into large-scale industrial supply chains. With this and other orders, PPL's total transportation fleet is expected to increase approximately threefold compared with the previous year. The addition of 100 electric trucks will further strengthen the Company's capabilities in dedicated fleet operations, bulk cargo transportation and technology-enabled logistics management. PPL aims to build a business that combines operational excellence, long-term customer partnerships, efficient asset utilisation and sustainable transportation solutions. Its growth strategy is centred on scaling responsibly, diversifying its logistics capabilities and developing solutions that address the evolving requirements of India's industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Advancing green mobility at scale The planned deployment of 100 electric trucks is estimated to have the potential to displace approximately 47.5 lakh litres of diesel and avoid 14,256 tonnes of direct CO₂ emissions annually, based on current estimates. Actual savings and emissions avoidance will depend on vehicle utilisation, operating conditions and the assumptions used in the calculations. This initiative reinforces PPL's commitment to advancing electric mobility in heavy-duty transportation, demonstrating the potential for large-scale electrification to contribute to more sustainable and efficient industrial supply chains. Leadership perspective Dr. Khalid Khan, Managing Director & CEO, Paradeep Parivahan Limited, said: "This 10-year contract marks an important milestone in Paradeep Parivahan Limited's growth journey and reflects our vision of building a scalable, future-ready and sustainable logistics enterprise. We see green mobility not merely as an emerging business opportunity, but as a strategic pillar of our long-term growth.

Our focus is on expanding our fleet, strengthening our operational capabilities and deploying technology-led solutions that meet the evolving requirements of India's industrial sector. With this contract, we are taking another significant step towards scaling our transportation business while placing sustainability, execution excellence and long-term customer partnerships at the core of our strategy. We believe the future of industrial logistics will be shaped by scale, efficiency, technology and environmental responsibility. PPL is committed to investing in these areas and building capabilities that support the country's growing infrastructure and industrial transportation needs." Strengthening PPL's position in industrial logistics The 10-year engagement further strengthens PPL's position in sustainable industrial transportation and expands its capabilities in electric fleet operations, logistics management and technology-enabled freight movement. The proposed deployment is intended to rank among One of India's largest electric-truck deployments dedicated to inter-state clinker and slag transportation on a single industrial corridor.

The contract also represents a long-term opportunity for PPL to deepen its expertise in electric heavy-duty transportation, strengthen its operating model and build a scalable platform for future growth across industrial logistics and green mobility. About Paradeep Parivahan Limited Founded in 2000 and headquartered at Paradip Port, Odisha, Paradeep Parivahan Limited is a BSE SME-listed company providing integrated logistics, supply chain solutions and port services. Its capabilities span cargo handling, port operations, intra-port transportation and multimodal logistics, with a growing focus on electric and sustainable transportation. PPL continues to expand its capabilities across logistics and green mobility, with a focus on operational excellence, customer-centric solutions and sustainable growth. In May 2026, the Company received the LEAPS Award 2025 from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

For more information: Website: https://www.paradeepparivahan.com BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/paradeep-parivahan-ltd/pparivah Email: info@paradeepparivahan.com Paradeep Parivahan Limited (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)