Paralympians carry hopes of nation to Tokyo

You would like to read
- Karnataka Para Swimming Association to host 20th National Para Swimming Championship from March 20 to 22
- Sleepwell celebrates India's magnificent performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
- Poland's first film outing with India, a sports thriller and an ode to Winter Games
- Indian Delphic Council announces a National Coordination Committee to oversee the growth of the global Delphic Movement in India
- Creative Monkey Games announces the launch of its flagship 'Ludo Emperor' Game in April
New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): Four para-athletes set off tonight to join the Indian campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) partner and accessibility pioneer Svayam is ensuring a safe and dignified commute for the participating sportspersons in Delhi NCR.
The four track and field athletes who rode the Svayam accessible vans to the airport today include Javelin throwers Ajeet Singh, Sandeep, and SumitAntil, and Ram Pal (high jump).
Svayam is PCI's first-ever accessibility partner. It has also launched a social media campaign #AbJunoonJitega highlighting the journey of the Paralympians that cheers and celebrates them throughout the games.
Speaking on the association, the Founder of Svayam, Sminu Jindal said: "We are proud to join hands with the PCI. We look forward to helping our Paralympians travel from one place to another with dignity through better accessibility."
PCI President Deepa Malik added: "We're delighted to have Svayam as our accessibility partner. We believe that the Paralympic Committee of India and Svayam will have a great partnership ahead and not only create awareness but also new benchmarks of universal access."
This time, a record 54 participants will represent India in 9 para-sports at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.
Svayam is also working to ensure The Ashoka Hotel, Chanakyapuri, where the Paralympians will stay on their return from Tokyo, is accessible and comfortable. In addition, Svayam has conducted sensitisation training of the New Delhi Airport staff to best cater to the needs of Paralympians as they travel from India and back. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor