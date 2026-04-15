VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Pvt. Ltd., a legacy developer known for pioneering new-age residential formats, marks 25 years of Athashri, its senior living initiative that has played a defining role in shaping how ageing is perceived in India. At a time when organised senior living was still met with hesitation, Athashri introduced a new way of thinking one that placed dignity, independence, and community at the center of everyday living, gradually contributing to a broader shift in the country's senior living narrative. Today, the Athashri platform spans close to 16 senior living communities, supporting over 3000 seniors across multiple cities, making it one of the most established senior living ecosystems in India. With thousands of residential units delivered under the Athashri brand, the platform reflects both the scale of demand and the growing acceptance of organised senior living in the country.

Marking 25 years, Athashri reflects a journey where what began as an early concept has evolved into a platform that has created long-term community impact. The milestone goes beyond the passage of years, capturing the impact of a model that has helped redefine how senior living is experienced in India. To commemorate this journey, Paranjape Schemes will host a special gathering on April 18, 2026, at Buntara Bhavan, Baner Road, Pune, bringing together residents, partners, and stakeholders. The event will begin with an opening address setting the context for Athashri's journey and the evolution of senior living in India, followed by a keynote by Shashank Paranjape-MD Paranjape Schemes Construction Limited, who will share a personal and reflective perspective on its origin, intent, and growth over the years. The day will bring together stories and milestones, with a key highlight being the felicitation of senior residents recognising their journeys and contributions

Reflecting on this journey Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited., said" Athashri's journey as something that began not as a structured project, but as a simple conversation an idea to create a space where ageing is not defined by restriction, but by comfort, dignity, and a true sense of living. What started as an intent to build a supportive environment gradually evolved into a community that feels like home rather than an institution. Today, as Athashri completes 25 years, it stands as a testament to that original thought one that placed people, their emotions, and their everyday experiences at the center of its philosophy

Adding to this, Amit Paranjape, Director, Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited., shared, "The evolution of senior living reflects a much larger societal shift. As the need grows, so does the responsibility to expand thoughtfully ensuring that communities are not just built, but nurtured. Athashri's journey continues to guide how we approach this next phase of growth, with a clear focus on scale, relevance, and long-term impact." Over the years, senior living in India has seen a clear shift from being viewed as a reluctant necessity to becoming a more conscious lifestyle choice, driven by changing family dynamics, longer life spans, and a growing desire among seniors to live actively and independently. This shift is also part of the larger rise of the silver economy, where the needs and aspirations of an ageing population are beginning to shape new ways of living. Within this, Athashri has remained at the forefront not just as an early mover, but as a steady presence in how the category has evolved, building communities that respond to both the emotional and practical needs of residents.

From being a pioneering idea to becoming a defining force in India's senior living landscape, Athashri stands as a testament to how foresight, consistency, and community-first thinking can reshape an entire segment. What began as a forward-looking idea has today become a defining part of the housing narrative, reinforcing that senior living is not about slowing down, but about living with dignity, purpose, and connection. About Paranjape Schemes Construction Private Limited Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. (PSCL), established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers with over 35 years of legacy. The company has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq. ft. of development and serving more than 75,000 residents. Over the decades, PSCL has built a strong reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and enduring customer relationships.

PSCL is widely recognised for pioneering large-scale integrated townships such as Blue Ridge and Forest Trails master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate housing, social infrastructure, open spaces, recreational amenities, retail, and community facilities. These developments are designed as self-sustained ecosystems that foster connectivity, convenience, and community living. Beyond mainstream residential and commercial real estate, the company has led the way in purpose-driven living formats, including Athashri (senior living communities), Aastha (assisted living), and Swaniketan, India's first residential ecosystem designed for differently-abled individuals and their families. Through these initiatives, PSCL reinforces its philosophy of "Building for All," with a continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready communities under the leadership of Shashank Paranjape and the second generation of the organisation.

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