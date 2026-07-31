VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., a legacy developer known for pioneering new-age residential formats, today announced the launch The Promenade Residences, the newest residential address within Blue Ridge, its landmark 150-acre integrated township in Hinjewadi Phase 1, Pune. Blue Ridge has evolved into one of Pune's most established integrated communities, bringing together residential neighbourhoods, commercial spaces, an award-winning ICSE school, a state-of-the-art sports club, high street shopping, cafes, restaurants and a 9-hole golf course in a self-sustained ecosystem. Inspired by a vision to shape a lifestyle rather than merely build homes, The Promenade Residences carries forward Blue Ridge's philosophy of creating thoughtfully planned communities where sustainability, nature and a strong sense of belonging come together for generations.

Rising 32 storeys the Promenade Residences has been designed with only three residences on every floor, offering greater privacy, spacious layouts and uninterrupted views. Every residence features an uninterrupted view of the Mula River on one side and panoramic views of the Blue Ridge township and Pune skyline on the other. The residences maximise natural light and ventilation while creating an elevated sense of space. Strategically located in Hinjewadi Phase 1, the development offers seamless access to Pune's leading IT and business hubs while placing residents within an established township that integrates homes, workspaces, education, recreation and everyday conveniences. Amit Paranjape, Director - Business Development, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., said, "Today's homebuyers are looking for destinations that offer not just premium homes, but an elevated lifestyle supported by strong infrastructure, connectivity and long-term value. Over the last two decades, Hinjewadi Phase 1 has evolved significantly from being a market driven by smaller ticket-size homes to one that is increasingly attracting discerning homebuyers seeking premium living. Post-pandemic, the neighbourhood has matured into a well-established residential destination with world-class social infrastructure, leading schools, healthcare facilities and a vibrant community. Improved regional connectivity, including the Missing Link that has reduced travel time to Mumbai to nearly 2.5 hours. The location today also commands one of the highest residential rental values per sq. ft. in Pune, reflecting its growing desirability and value appreciation. The Promenade Residences has been thoughtfully conceived to build on this transformation by offering premium riverfront residences within the established Blue Ridge Township, setting a new benchmark for premium integrated township living in Hinjewadi."

Residents will enjoy access to Blue Ridge's extensive lifestyle ecosystem featuring a 9-hole golf course, swimming pool, fitness and dance studios, business hub, retail avenue, work pods, community pavilion, indoor and outdoor play areas, art studio, celebration hall, meeting lounges, nature deck, creche, recreation lounge and landscaped open spaces. Designed with a focus on space, privacy and functionality, The Promenade Residences combines contemporary architecture with premium specifications and a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem. The residences feature open layouts, expansive living and dining spaces, walk-in wardrobes, exclusive guest entry and private decks overlooking the Mula River, creating homes that are both functional and refined. Every aspect of the development from its spacious residences and exclusive floor planning to its integrated amenities and strategic location has been envisioned to offer residents a future-ready address within one of Pune's most celebrated townships. With the launch of The Promenade Residences, Paranjape Schemes further strengthens the Blue Ridge legacy while reaffirming its commitment to creating thoughtfully planned communities that seamlessly integrate homes, workplaces, recreation and social infrastructure for generations to come.

About Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. (PSCL), established in 1989 in Pune, is one of India's leading real estate developers with over 35 years of legacy. The company has delivered 200+ residential and commercial projects across nine cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, spanning over 20 million sq. ft. of development and serving more than 75,000 residents. Over the decades, PSCL has built a strong reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and enduring customer relationships. PSCL is widely recognised for pioneering large-scale integrated townships such as Blue Ridge and Forest Trails--master-planned environments that seamlessly integrate housing, social infrastructure, open spaces, recreational amenities, retail, and community facilities. These developments are designed as self-sustained ecosystems that foster connectivity, convenience, and community living.

Beyond mainstream residential and commercial real estate, the company has led the way in purpose-driven living formats, including Athashri (senior living communities), Aastha (assisted living), and Swaniketan, India's first residential ecosystem designed for differently-abled individuals and their families. Through these initiatives, PSCL reinforces its philosophy of "Building for All," with a continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready communities under the leadership of Shashank Paranjape and the second generation of the organisation. Website: https://www.pscl.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)