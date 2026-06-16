NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Following its participation at the India International Cargo Show (IICS) 2026, held in New Delhi from June 04th-06th, 2026, Parekh Global today announced its strategic transition into a unified global platform, marking a defining milestone in positioning the organisation for accelerated international expansion, governance-led scale, and technology-driven transformation. The India International Cargo Show (IICS) is one of India's leading logistics, cargo, and supply chain industry events, bringing together policymakers, logistics providers, freight forwarders, infrastructure developers, technology innovators, and global trade stakeholders to discuss emerging opportunities, industry challenges, and the future of integrated logistics. The event serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration, showcasing innovations, and strengthening India's position in global supply chains.

The move represents a structural evolution of the legacy enterprise into an integrated global identity designed to enhance operational agility, strengthen compliance frameworks, and align more closely with shifting global trade dynamics and evolving client expectations. As supply chains realign and regulatory landscapes grow increasingly complex, the company is restructuring to operate with greater cohesion and responsiveness across markets. "This is not merely a transition exercise; it is a strategic recalibration for the future," said Mr. Naresh Parekh, Director, Parekh Global. "For over 70 years, Parekh legacy has been deeply rooted in India's trade and logistics ecosystem, building a legacy founded on trust, resilience and expertise. Today, we are leveraging that strong Indian foundation to scale confidently into global markets.

As international trade corridors evolve and client expectations become more sophisticated, we are expanding our geographic reach, upgrading our technology infrastructure, and actively evaluating strategic acquisitions to align with global benchmarks. India remains a significant growth engine for us, but our vision now extends far beyond domestic boundaries. We are strengthening our talent pool, enhancing operational capabilities, and investing in advanced systems to ensure we not only meet but exceed international standards. Our goal is clear -- to transform Parekh Global into a future-ready, globally competitive enterprise that delivers integrated, world-class solutions across markets." The unveiling of Parekh Global marks the consolidation of diverse capabilities under a single global platform designed to drive operational efficiencies, standardise governance processes, and present a cohesive market-facing identity. The integrated structure is expected to enable faster decision-making, strengthen cross-border coordination, and support disciplined capital allocation, while preserving the entrepreneurial strengths that have long defined the organisation's legacy.

As geopolitical shifts reshape global trade and compliance requirements intensify across jurisdictions, Parekh Global is positioning itself as a structured, compliance-first enterprise capable of navigating volatility with resilience. Strengthened governance architecture and enhanced risk management frameworks form a central pillar of the transition. "Scale must be accompanied by structure," said Mr. Yogesh Parekh, Director, Parekh Global. "Our evolution into Parekh Global strengthens our governance architecture while enhancing our ability to operate seamlessly across markets. This integrated model allows us to balance growth ambitions with robust oversight." The company emphasised that the transition ensures continuity of leadership, operational teams, and long-standing client relationships. Existing stakeholders will experience seamless integration under the new identity, now supported by enhanced capabilities designed to foster long-term strategic partnerships rather than transactional engagements.

Over the next five years, Parekh Global plans to expand into priority international markets, forge strategic partnerships, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, and deepen investments in leadership development and sustainable growth practices. The company aims to leverage India's expanding role in global trade while building operational depth across key overseas regions. "Our objective is to build a globally integrated organisation that can scale responsibly," Mr. Yash Parekh, Director, Parekh Global said. "We remain committed to delivering value with integrity while shaping an enterprise that reflects both our heritage and our forward-looking ambitions." By combining legacy strength with structural modernisation, Parekh Global is seeking to position itself as a resilient Indian enterprise with growing global relevance.

About Parekh Global Parekh Global is a legacy-driven enterprise with over 70 years of industry experience. The organisation has evolved into a unified global platform focused on governance-led growth, innovation, and client-centric service integration, with a long-term strategy centered on international expansion and digital transformation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)