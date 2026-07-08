Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: Leading a healthy lifestyle has become gravely confusing in the current times with a plethora of diet plans, workout content, and conflicting fitness advice ruling the virtual sphere.While traditional calorie tracker apps have come to people's rescue in tracking vitals, the binary information seldom sparks consistency for a prolonged fitness journey.Understanding the gap that is keeping Indian wellness enthusiasts from achieving their fitness goals, Tech4Billion Media- the founding company of popular short-video and live entertainment platform Chingari,has unveiled Calorie Tracker Buddy-a wellness platform that brings together smart health tracking and live,real-time access to interact with fitness trainers, certified nutritionists, dietitians, strength coaches, and wellness experts from across India.

Featuring a one-of-a-kindmotivational virtual buddy, the platform is gaining popularity with a robust 10,000+ fitness experts and enthusiasts already onboarded. The platform aims to provide seamless expert guidance, virtual motivation, and help users achieve their health and fitness goals with AI-backed calorie tracking.

Personalising one's fitness journey, be it for gaining muscle or shedding some kilos, improving fitnessor building healthy dietary habits, Calorie Tracker Buddy simplifies the journey with smart vitals tracking, professionalsupervision, tailored insights, and an engaging virtual buddy that encourages users at every step.

Speaking about unveiling Calorie Tracker Buddy, Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Tech4Billion Media, said, "We saw that people in India faced ambiguity and were overwhelmed in the pursuit of their wellbeing journey. What remained unfulfilled by traditional calorie trackers was professional guidance, motivation, and tools that fit into an individual's everyday life. We developed Calorie Tracker Buddy to bring fitness experts and wellness coaches from across India to users' fingertips, making wellness engaging through AI-powered smart tracking and our virtual Buddy. Having onboarded over 10,000 fitness experts and enthusiasts, we are grateful to see how serious people are about getting the ball rolling in their unique wellness journey. With the unveiling of Calorie Tracker Buddy, we aim to make healthy living accessible, pleasing, and sustainable for all."