PNN New Delhi [India], October 21: After addressing academic pressure, digital habits, teenage confidence, and parent-child communication through five workshops this year, education consultants eduVelocity Global is shifting its focus to children's physical and mental well-being, with a new parenting workshop scheduled for November 29, 2026. Titled "Healthy Bodies, Happy Minds", the upcoming session will feature Dr Malini Dave (a Toronto-based practicing pediatrician and past president of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario) as the key speaker, bringing attention to an aspect of children's development that often receives less consideration amid academic expectations and the pursuit of examination results. The workshop marks the sixth session in eduVelocity's parenting engagement series this year, which has progressively expanded its focus from academic performance to the broader challenges faced by children, teenagers and their families.

The latest initiative comes against the backdrop of growing conversations around the need to balance academic achievement with children's emotional health, physical well-being and personal development. While examination scores and educational outcomes remain major priorities for Indian families, issues such as confidence, communication, digital exposure and emotional stress have increasingly become important parts of parenting discussions. The November session is expected to take this conversation forward by placing the connection between healthy bodies and healthy minds at the centre of the programme. The upcoming workshop follows "Parenting Beyond Pressure", held on September 26, which focused on the expectations and comparisons that can shape children's confidence and relationships with their parents.

In its communication ahead of that session, eduVelocity's Founder and Managing Partner Mr. Vinu Warrier emphasised the need to "Motivate without comparing. Guide without controlling. Expect without overwhelming." The message reflected the organisation's approach to encouraging parents to support children's development without allowing academic competition and expectations to dominate family relationships. Earlier, the July 25 workshop, "Confidence Code: Helping Teens Build Self-Esteem", addressed the importance of building confidence among adolescents. On May 30, the organisation conducted "Connected Conversations: Strengthening Parent-Child Communication", focusing on communication as an important element in maintaining stronger relationships between parents and children. The March 29 session, "Beyond Grades: Unlocking Every Child's Hidden Potential", sought tmove the conversation beyond conventional academic assessments and encourage parents to recognise children's individual strengths, abilities and interests.

The series began on January 31 with "Raising Digitally Smart Teens", addressing the challenges of parenting in an increasingly technology-driven environment. Together, these workshops have covered a range of issues extending beyond classroom performance, from managing digital exposure and academic expectations to supporting self-esteem and improving communication at home. The November 29 programme will broaden that agenda further by bringing children's overall health into the discussion. The shift is significant as parents face the challenge of supporting academic progress without overlooking other aspects of their children's development. With Dr Dave leading the upcoming session, eduVelocity's latest workshop will continue its year-long engagement with parents, this time focusing on how physical and emotional well-being fit into the larger picture of raising healthy, confident children.

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