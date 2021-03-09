Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Parijat): Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pesticides are handled and used safely, judiciously, and in recommended doses while adhering to all pesticide handling precautions.

Parijat Industries Crop Protection Products are sold in India and across the world. Parijat has been running pan India initiatives for several years to disseminate information and provide training to the farmer on the correct, safe, and judicious use of pesticides.

The company has recently published a Crop Protection Training Manual for Indian Farmers in 10 Indian languages apart from English as a part of the Parijat CSR initiative. The languages are Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Kannada, Odia, and Bengali. The manual has been designed in a very simple format so that it can be used by trainers in the field or classroom and various forums.

India has a very large number of Agriculture Extension Institutions where farmers and students get trained or educated in different aspects of agriculture. Therefore, it becomes extremely important that pesticide usage and safe handling information should be included in all related learning modules. This publication in 11 languages will go a long way as a teaching aid, that covers a complete range of issues on pesticide safety for farmers in their language.

The Crop Protection Training Manual has been developed in conjunction with the Horticulture Training Institute, Government of Haryana. Parijat has an ongoing project to distribute this book for free in 18 Indian States to agriculture institutions and other sections of the agriculture eco-system.

Earlier, Parijat had already developed a pocket-sized quick reference guide for pesticide safety, which has been distributed to farmers pan India in 9 Indian languages. These pocket handbooks are being distributed in 9 Indian languages i.e., Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Vikram Anand, Director Parijat Industries says, "Parijat is deeply committed to the cause of health, safety, and environment, and the company will continue to pro-actively work for the promotion of safe usage and application of pesticides".

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited is one of the leading agrochemical manufacturing companies in India with its manufacturing base for formulations in Ambala, Haryana and technical facility in Cuddalore. Its branded products are sold directly and through the subsidiaries across India and in countries of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America.

