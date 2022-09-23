Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd honoured with the prestigious ET Ascent "Best CFO-PSU" Award in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious ET Ascent "Best CFO-PSU" Award at a glittering ceremony held at Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru. This prestigious event by ET honours men, women and organisations whose contributions have significantly affected the business world. The ET Ascent "Best CFO-PSU Award" has been bestowed on Chopra for her exceptional contribution in building the financial strength of the PFC and the country as a whole.

Parminder Chopra, 53 years, holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant and MBA. She took over the charge of Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation Ltd. On July 1, 2020. She has more than 32 years of experience in the power sector, serving in key power sector organizations like the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). She joined PFC in 2005 and was working as an Executive Director (Finance) before assuming charge as Director(Finance), PFC. She has handled a gamut of finance portfolios such as resource mobilization from domestic as well as international markets, banking & treasury, asset liability management, stressed assets resolution etc.

PFC is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. It was conferred the title of a 'Maharatna CPSE' in Oct 2021 and was classified as an Infrastructure Finance Company by the RBI on July 28, 2010. PFC plays a crucial role in the rise of India as a global player. Increasingly, a country's development is gauged by measuring its energy usage. With a large fraction of our nation still, unfortunately, without any access to electricity, PFC will become an increasingly important factor in the years to come. Our shareholders and clients place their full faith in our ability to deliver unbeatable results. Despite the hardships played by the power and financial sectors, PFC continues to maintain a healthy loan book, as well as low levels of NPAs. It is due to PFC's robust evaluation and appraisal processes that this has been possible.

