PNN New Delhi [India], May 26: The gaming industry is rapidly transforming into one of India's largest digital entertainment sectors, and most platforms are racing to host the next tournament. Espotz, founded by Parshavv, is doing something fundamentally different. Rather than building another tournament portal, it is constructing what it calls a participatory economy for the global esports sector, an infrastructure layer designed to connect every stakeholder in competitive gaming within a single, scalable platform. Espotz has grown rapidly since its launch, now serving over 100,000 users across five countries, with more than 100+ tournament operators, 20 K+ registered teams, and 30 K+ matches completed. Espotz is also regulated by the Dubai Sports Council, lending significant credibility to its international ambitions and establishing a governance foundation that few grassroots esports platforms can claim.

Solving Esports' Biggest Structural Problem The esports industry has witnessed explosive growth over the past decade, with millions of players participating in tournaments across the globe. Yet despite this rapid expansion, a large part of the ecosystem, especially at the grassroots level, remains fragmented, unstructured, and chronically underfunded. The core challenge is familiar to any organiser or player who has competed outside the professional circuit: without a sponsor, there is no tournament. Espotz has taken direct aim at this problem by introducing fan-funded prize pools, a model that allows players, fans, friends, and communities to contribute to tournament prize funds before any brand sponsorship is secured. Rather than forcing organisers to wait for brand deals before they can host meaningful competitions, Espotz enables communities to power their own events from day one. Once organisers have built a track record - data, participation history, engagement metrics attracting brand sponsors becomes a structured, evidence-based conversation rather than a cold pitch.

A Platform Built Around Four Pillars The Espotz ecosystem is built around four interconnected pillars: online tournaments where fans boost the prize pools, fractional team ownership, game-based self-paced online learning, and a gamified social media layer. What distinguishes the model is not each pillar individually, but how they interact to create a self-reinforcing economy. Players compete; fans invest; teams gain visibility; brands find structured pathways to engaged communities. Everything from bracket management and player registrations to automated payouts and cross-border digital transactions is handled within a single platform. For players, Espotz provides a unified profile that tracks tournament participation, wins, and earnings over time. This data-driven identity system gives competitive gamers something most platforms do not: a professional record that grows with them. For tournament organisers, a dedicated dashboard surfaces key metrics - community size, player reach, tournament history, and engagement levels, enabling them to present measurable impact to brands and build sustainable operations over time. For fans, direct contribution to prize pools transforms passive support into genuine participation in the outcomes that matter to them.

Building a University for the Esports Industry One of the more ambitious elements of Espotz's vision is what the company describes as building a university for the esports industry. The analogy is deliberate. Just as students attend university to develop skills, build a portfolio, complete internships, and eventually enter the workforce, Espotz is designed to give esports players a structured pathway from their first competitive match to their first sponsorship. Self-paced learning content, performance histories, competition records, and community engagement are all built into the platform, giving players and teams a portfolio they can present to brands and scouts, rather than simply hoping to be discovered.

The Founder Behind the platform is Parshavv, a chartered accountant and lawyer with over 20 years of professional experience across Big 4 firms, startups, and entrepreneurial ventures. He's recognized for putting teams together and for resolving issues related to operations, and feels that the esports sector can't just scale to a larger level of entertainment. It requires structure, opportunities, education and sustainability. Vision and Mission Espotz is on a mission to democratize esports from the ground up, transforming competitive gaming from a fragmented, sponsor-dependent activity into a structured, transparent, and inclusive global industry. Espotz aims to become a leading global esports ecosystem where talent is discovered, nurtured, and rewarded, and where competition evolves into long-term opportunity. We envision a future where esports is not just entertainment, but a pathway to identity, community, education, and shared economic value.

For more information and latest updates, follow Espotz across its digital platforms and community channels. Connect with Espotz: Website: https://espotz.live/ Founder (LinkedIn): https://www.linkedin.com/in/iamesportsbond YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eSpotzLive Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/espotzlive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/espotzlive1 X (Twitter): https://x.com/EspotzLive (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)