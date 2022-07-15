Parul Institute of Performing Arts creates a space for artistic expressions through Rang initiative with Dr Sonal Mansingh

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Art has always been an essential part of the existence of humanity, from ancient cave paintings to crafts. Furthermore, the world continues to see the form evolving each day with the involvement of technology. Parul University has been grooming students who possess a heart for art, and to enhance their growth, the Institute of Performing Arts invited Dr Sonal Mansingh as chief guest to grace its event, Rang.

This monthly evening event is a vibrant platform that allows art students to unleash their creativity through dance, music, drama and other performances. To further provide the students with dazzling performances, Sanjukta Sinha performed the classical-contemporary dance, and the Bhute Khan group showcased their magical folk art.

Dr Sonal Mansingh has received multiple awards and is also a Padma Vibhushan and Padam Bhushan awardee. She is an inspirational figure with years of experience in the entertainment industry. Students were presented with an opportunity to interact and learn firsthand from the guru, who was also nominated by the President of India to become a member of the Parliament. Art being a practical as well as a unique expression, Parul University's institute of performing arts is all set to provide students with a comprehensive platform to nurture their passion and creativity in the fields of dance, music and drama.

During the event, the university offered all the practical enhancing facilities from its recently inaugurated state-of-the-art performing arts building that provides the students with much-needed resources. The new building encompasses paintings, murals, and sculptures of the most iconic artists, such as Picasso, Michelangelo and Salvadore Dal. In addition, the students are guided by experienced faculties from well-reputed institutions across India. Through initiatives such as Rang, students from Parul University will gain an edge and become creative industry ready before the completion of their studies.

