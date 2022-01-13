Pathway' by Shikha M. Thakur guides readers to leverage spiritual remedies and remove blockages from life

You would like to read
- Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal announce the launch of their Music Label BBS RECORDS
- Natural Remedies launches Kamdhenu to help cows recover post calving
- SGADF organized 6th International Championship under the guidance of Shivam Thakur
- Krishna Singh Thakur's Pardesia is out now to rule the parties and clubs
- Healpha helps to reduce COVID linked fatalities for Hyderabad Police
New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/ATK): Sometimes the end is also a pathway to the beginning. Released at the end of 2021, Pathway by Shikha M. Thakur, gave its readers a ray of hope; hope to turn their lives around with the power of simple spiritual remedies.
Pathway, is written with the perspective to help those people who are just starting their journey of spirituality, as well as those who are feeling stuck in their life and facing lots of problems. This book is based on simple spiritual remedies which can help you to remove the blockages from your life and make your life easier. Different manifesting techniques in this book will help you to achieve your goals and get success in all aspects of your life!
The book itself is dedicated to those people who are stuck with their fears. Those who have big dreams and big goals to achieve but don't know how to achieve their goals of being successful. At the very core, it first clears the concept of success.
Where many want to be a successful businessman, a few want to have a happy family life, some want to earn huge amounts of money and others want to get fame in their life, Pathway shares the step-by-step processes that will help you to make your life more successful and happy in all aspects.
The book is divided into different stages of the life of a person which helps the reader to connect more easily as in these stages, the author has tried to explain each and everything with simple exercises. These exercises are based on her 10 years of experience with her clients, who have benefitted from these remedies and often experienced 'a life-changing journey'.
The Author, Shikha M. Thakur is a tarot reader, soul reader, spiritual healer, grandmaster reiki and white magic spells teacher. She is a firm believer that every woman should be strong enough to stand on her own feet and not lean on anyone else for any kind of support.
Her only aim is to help people and empower them by showing them the correct path in life. She believes that magic exists everywhere and you just need to look around with an open mind and good intentions.
In the author's own words, "Success can be achieved, only when you know how to overcome your fears."
Rightly so, use the different manifestation techniques in this book to help you to achieve your goals and get success in all aspects of your life!
It's time to find the Pathway to your success in life.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor