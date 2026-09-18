VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: Pathways School Noida has been recognised among India's leading day co-educational schools offering an international curriculum, securing the #1 position in North India, Delhi NCR and Noida, and the #2 position nationally in the C-Fore School Survey 2026. This recognition reflects Pathways School Noida's continued commitment to creating an education that goes beyond academic achievement, placing equal emphasis on curiosity, character, wellbeing and the development of confident, independent learners. As an IB World School offering the IB Continuum across Early Years , Primary , Middle , Diploma and Career-related Programmes , Pathways School Noida brings together a globally oriented curriculum with a learning environment designed to encourage students to question, collaborate and think critically. The school's approach is rooted in the belief that education is not simply about preparing students for examinations, but about preparing them to engage meaningfully with an evolving world.

The C-Fore ranking comes at a significant moment for the school, as Pathways continues to strengthen its academic offering while investing in spaces and experiences that support the whole child. Across the campus, the school has undertaken a series of thoughtful enhancements to create environments that are more engaging, inclusive, safe and responsive to the evolving needs of its students. These improvements span learning, creativity, sports, wellbeing and student support, alongside strengthened safety infrastructure and a continued focus on sustainability. This reflects a broader understanding of the role that the school environment plays in shaping a child's experience. At Pathways School Noida, spaces are designed to encourage students to explore their interests, express themselves, collaborate with others, stay active and develop a sense of confidence. The aim is to create an environment where learning extends naturally beyond the traditional classroom.

Telling the Pathways Story This philosophy is also at the heart of Pathways School Noida's new brand film , which captures the school's distinctive approach to learning and the experiences that shape its students. It offers a glimpse into the Pathways experience , one that seeks to balance academic rigour with imagination, exploration with purpose, and achievement with wellbeing. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/-zdZ6e4NjN0 The latest C-Fore recognition therefore represents more than a position on a national ranking. It reflects Pathways School Noida's continuing journey to create an education that enables every learner to Learn, Work, Play, Think and LIVE , helping them grow into thoughtful, capable and engaged global citizens.

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