PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Pranav Constructions Ltd. (PCPL) today announced the launch of I/O Tower and I/O Residences, bringing boutique office spaces and 1, 2 and 3 BHK residences together within a single landmark development in Oshiwara District Centre, Goregaon. Rising from the redevelopment of Rajnigandha Co-operative Housing Society, the project carries a combined gross development value (GDV) of close to ₹430 crore across its residential and commercial components. Conceived around the idea of "Two addresses. One landmark.", the development gives each of its two worlds a distinct arrival experience. I/O Tower will be served by its own commercial gate, entrance lobby and basement parking, while I/O Residences will enjoy a private residential entrance, drop-off court and podium parking. The result is a rare urban proposition - homes and workplaces sharing one address, yet each preserving the privacy, identity and convenience of its own.

The development has been designed by internationally acclaimed architect James Law, founder of Hong Kong-based Cybertecture, whose celebrated portfolio includes The Capital in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, The Pad in Dubai and the pioneering OPod modular housing in Hong Kong. Law brings to the project a design philosophy that treats buildings as living technology - an international sensibility rarely seen in Mumbai's suburban redevelopment landscape. I/O Residences will offer efficiently planned, premium apartments designed around daylight, cross-ventilation and everyday comfort - a choice of 1, 2 and 3 BHK configurations in a neighbourhood seamlessly connected to the rest of Mumbai's western suburbs.

I/O Tower, the commercial component, will offer boutique office spaces with the flexibility to combine into full-floor configurations - designed for enterprises and professional practices seeking efficient layouts and a distinguished business address. Each commercial floor is served by a dedicated vertical core of passenger lifts and a fireman's lift, with fire-check lobbies at every level. Commenting on the launch, Mr Pranav Ashar, Chairman and Managing Director, PCPL, said: "With I/O Tower and I/O Residences, we are bringing together the two things Mumbai needs most - well-planned homes and efficient workplaces - in a location people genuinely want to be. Though conceived as one development, each component has its own access, its own identity and its own privacy. For home buyers, that means comfortable living with dedicated spaces for recreation and community. For businesses, it means practical floorplates and a professional environment they can call their own. This project reflects PCPL's conviction that thoughtful redevelopment creates lasting value - for residents, for occupiers and for the city."

Residents will enjoy a curated suite of amenities - a terrace swimming pool with sun deck, an event lawn and deck, a party lawn and deck, a games plaza, a children's play area, office pods and a sky lounge - while ground-level landscaping weaves a tree plaza and green drop-off courts into the arrival experience. Located near Ram Mandir station in Oshiwara District Centre, the development places both Ram Mandir and Goregaon railway stations, the Western Express Highway, NESCO and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road within easy reach. Reputed schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, malls and multiplexes complete the neighbourhood's social infrastructure. The development's engineering backbone comprises a building management system, fire control room, fireman's lifts, fire-check lobbies, a sewage treatment plant, an electrical substation and DG sets. I/O Tower and I/O Residences are registered with MahaRERA under registration numbers PC1181012601793 and PR1181012601732, respectively.

The launch of I/O Tower and I/O Residences marks a significant addition to PCPL's portfolio and underscores its focus on unlocking value through redevelopment strengthening the Group's presence across Mumbai's key residential and commercial real estate segments. About PCPL Pranav Constructions Ltd. (PCPL) is one of Mumbai's most trusted redevelopment specialists, with over fifteen years of experience transforming ageing housing societies into modern, compliant and thoughtfully crafted communities. Governed by exacting standards of corporate culture, financial discipline and regulatory transparency, PCPL has built its reputation on delivering every promise made to society members on quality, and on time. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)