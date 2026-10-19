VMPL New Delhi [India], October 19: Championing individual expression over transient trends, Pearl Academy made a landmark impression at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, presenting GenAnokhi: India, Worn Your Way, a student-led runway showcase through First Cut, followed by the launch of The Ultimate Styling Guide for Modern Men, authored by Pearl Academy Chairman Sharad Mehra and published by Penguin Random House India. While the showcase explored how a new generation is shaping the Indian fashion identity, the book examined how personal style informs the way men dress, make choices and present themselves. Together, the two highlighted how clothing can be both a creative expression and a statement of individual identity.

Drawing on the meaning of Anokhi-unique or distinctive-GenAnokhi explored what the "new Indian look" means to a generation shaped by global trends, digital cultures and diverse creative influences. Through contemporary silhouettes, textiles and experimental styling, student designers reinterpreted Indian heritage through their own sensibilities. Six artisans representing Charpai weaving, Zardozi embroidery, handloom wool, block printing, Gota Patti and tassel work, and Charkha spinning brought traditional craft techniques to the runway, connecting India's craft heritage with its evolving fashion language. The showcase reflected how style can express cultural identity while allowing room for individual interpretation. That relationship between style and self-expression extends beyond the runway to everyday dressing. The Ultimate Styling Guide for Modern Men offers a structured yet accessible approach to understanding personal style and body types, building a versatile wardrobe, choosing the right fit and dressing for different occasions. Rather than focusing on fleeting trends, it emphasises self-awareness and personal expression, helping men make informed choices that suit their personality and lifestyle and build confidence in how they present themselves.

"You are your style; the rest is mere detail. For me, getting dressed is enjoyable because of the little details, whether it's a colourful suit or the right pair of shoes. This book is my invitation to other men to have a little more fun with what they wear. You don't need expensive labels or a rulebook. You just need to know yourself and dress like yourself, only with a little more confidence," said Dr Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Pearl Academy. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), added, "Pearl Academy's First Cut has been an important platform for emerging designers to gain industry exposure, and GenAnokhi offers an exciting interpretation of Indian fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary perspectives. Fashion and style go hand in hand, and I look forward to Dr. Sharad Mehra's book, The Ultimate Styling Guide for Modern Men, which promises valuable insights into modern styling."

Sharad's own approach to dressing reflects the philosophy behind the book. He combines Western tailoring with Indian textiles such as Ikat, Kalamkari and Chikankari, incorporating colour, unconventional suits and distinctive details into his wardrobe. Through the book, he encourages men to move beyond rigid rules and trends to develop a personal style that reflects who they are. About the Author Sharad Mehra is a father, leader, CEO, mentor and chairman-but he has never quite looked the part of the conventional corporate executive. And that is entirely by choice. For Sharad, style has always been personal. His wardrobe reflects his personality: confident, curious and never afraid to try something different. Then there are the shoes. With more than 200 pairs, his collection ranges from classic brogues to colourful sneakers-and some are proudly displayed in his living room. For Sharad, it is often these little details that make getting dressed enjoyable.

This book grew naturally from that love of clothes and years of developing his own sense of style. It is his passion project and an invitation to other men to have a little more fun with what they wear. Sharad doesn't believe style is about expensive labels, rigid rules or following every trend. It is about knowing yourself, expressing yourself and feeling comfortable in what you choose to wear. Above all, his philosophy is simple: dress like yourself-only with a little more confidence. About Pearl Academy Established in 1993 under the aegis of the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), Pearl Academy is India's AI-first design institution with campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. The institution offers undergraduate (B.Des/BBA) and postgraduate (M.Des/MBA) programmes across Fashion, Styling, Product, Communication, Textile, Business, Gaming and XR, among others, in affiliation with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), with a focus on industry integration, global exposure and future-ready learning.

With over 33 years of legacy and 15,000+ alumni, Pearl Academy collaborates with leading industry bodies and global partners to nurture the next generation of creative professionals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)