Pepe Jeans London unveils the first chapter of its collaboration with British photographer Brooklyn Beckham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pepe Jeans London is proud to unveil the first chapter of its collaboration with British photographer Brooklyn Beckham.

Launched in tandem with World Water Day 2021 (March 22), Wiser Future celebrates the preciousness of water and reflects on its vital importance for the future. Through images directed and self-shot by Brooklyn Beckham, and video by Zhamak Fullad, the Wiser Future campaign plays with the reflection created by frameless mirrors in various environments and features Wiser Wash® denim pieces by Pepe Jeans London.

Wiser Wash® is a revolutionary washing technology that drastically reduces the use of water in the production of denim, using only 1 cup of water for the decolourisation process of a pair of jeans (vs. 16 litres for a traditional wash), and zero toxic chemicals.

The hero images of the Wiser Future campaign feature photographer Brooklyn Beckham at the beach, self-photographing via a frameless mirror that reflects the magnificence of the ocean. Beckham wears a Wiser Wash® 'Young' denim jacket and slim 'Hatch' Wiser Wash® denim jeans.

Campaign images, social-first videos, and BTS will continue to roll out across Pepe Jeans London social channels and selected media partners, concluding on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

Images Credit: (c) Brooklyn Beckham

Video Credit: @ Zhamak Fullad

