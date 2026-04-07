PRNewswire Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has been recognized among BW Businessworld Group's India's Most Sustainable Companies (IMSC) 2024-25, ranking 3rd overall and 2nd in the Information Technology and Digital Services sector. Ranked 3rd overall and 2nd in the IT and Digital Services sector. This recognition signals how Persistent is scaling with discipline. Sustainability is not a parallel agenda. It is embedded into how the Company operates, allocates capital and delivers outcomes for clients. The recognition is part of the BW Sustainable World Awards 2026, which honor organizations driving measurable impact across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance and technology-led sustainability. The assessment evaluates organizations across ESG disclosures, governance practices, SDG alignment and demonstrated impact, with validation through a multi-layered review process and independent advisory oversight.

At Persistent, sustainability is engineered into the operating model. From risk management and procurement to talent practices and client delivery, ESG considerations shape how decisions are made and how value is created. In an AI-led enterprise environment, this becomes even more critical. Responsible data, accountable systems and governance-led execution are foundational to scaling AI with confidence. This approach strengthens enterprise trust. It ensures that growth is not only accelerated, but also resilient, responsible and aligned with long-term stakeholder expectations. Persistent is evaluated annually by leading global ESG rating agencies, including S & P Global, CDP and SEBI-registered ESG rating providers. The Company is also a constituent of the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index and a signatory to the UN Global Compact. Persistent's latest scores, including an S & P CSA score of 86 with inclusion in the Top 10% of the Sustainability Yearbook, an SES score of 81.7, a CDP score of A and a leadership score of 79 in the NSE ESG assessment, demonstrate the Company's commitment and leadership in responsible business practices.

Chitra Byregowda, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability and ESG, Persistent "We are honored to be recognized by BW Businessworld among India's Most Sustainable Companies. This acknowledgment highlights the progress we are making in translating our sustainability priorities into measurable outcomes across climate action, governance and social impact. It demonstrates how ESG is translating into tangible outcomes, including reduced emissions, responsible operations and meaningful contributions to the communities we operate in. As expectations continue to evolve, our focus is on expanding the depth and scale of our impact while continuing to raise the bar on transparency and accountability."

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