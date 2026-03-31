PRNewswire Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, today announced its inclusion in the Kantar BrandZ India Most Valuable Brands 2025 ranking, with a brand valuation of $2.9 billion. The Company ranked 6th in the Business Technology and Services category and 42nd overall, highlighting the strategic relevance of engineering-led technology partners as enterprises accelerate AI adoption and large-scale digital transformation. Signals strong financial performance and the ability to translate brand strength into measurable business outcomes. The ranking demonstrates Persistent's growing influence in AI-driven enterprise transformation, where organizations increasingly partner with engineering-led technology firms to operationalize AI, modernize digital platforms and deliver measurable business outcomes.

It also highlights Persistent's growing credibility as a strategic technology partner for global enterprises. As organizations prioritize partners capable of executing complex transformation programs at scale, brand strength increasingly signals long-term client trust, strong execution capability and deep engineering expertise. Persistent's continued expansion with global clients demonstrates how brand equity translates into strategic relevance in enterprise technology decision-making. The Kantar BrandZ rankings combine financial analysis with extensive brand equity research to quantify the financial value created by brands. The 2025 rankings are based on insights from more than 145,800 respondents across 1,620 brands and 112 categories, making it one of the most comprehensive global studies linking brand perception to financial performance.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent "Persistent's inclusion in the Kantar BrandZ India Most Valuable Brands rankings speaks to the consistency of our execution, the strength of our engineering-led capabilities and the trust our clients place in us as a strategic technology partner. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption and large-scale digital modernization, they need partners who can move innovation from experimentation to production and deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Our focus remains clear: scale Persistent globally with engineering excellence, operational discipline and a relentless commitment to long-term value creation for our clients and shareholders." Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Kantar

"In a highly competitive Indian IT services landscape, Persistent has demonstrated strong brand momentum supported by sustained business performance and engineering depth. Our analysis shows that brands in the technology services sector that combine clear relevance with sustained delivery tend to build stronger brand value over time. Persistent's ranking reflects its ability to maintain relevance with enterprise clients while scaling its presence in a highly competitive market." About Persistent Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 26,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S & P BSE 100 and S & P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/4851381/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)