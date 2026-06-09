PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, has been recognized among India's most impactful companies in the Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50 - 2026, ranking 13th overall. Reflects focus on resilient growth, responsible scale and operational excellence in the AI era. The recognition reflects Persistent's belief that the next generation of technology leaders will be differentiated not only by innovation velocity but by how responsibly and efficiently they scale. The Company's sustainability strategy is increasingly integrated into how it modernizes infrastructure, operates global delivery environments and strengthens enterprise resilience in an AI-driven world.

Persistent earned leading positions across multiple sustainability dimensions: * Ranked #1 among companies targeting to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Persistent achieved the target in 2024 * Ranked #2 across SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and for achieving the highest waste-recycling ratio * Ranked #3 among Sustainable Software & Services Companies, reinforcing Persistent's leadership within the technology sector * Ranked #4 among top companies advancing SDG 5 (Gender Equality), reflecting continued progress toward workforce inclusion and long-term talent sustainability Hurun India's evaluation is based on publicly disclosed ESG data, including ESG reports, annual reports and Persistent Foundation reports, assessing both ambition and measurable outcomes. Persistent's performance reflects a disciplined operating model supported by transparent governance, measurable accountability and consistent execution.

As enterprises increasingly evaluate technology partners through the lens of resilience, governance and sustainable operations, ESG maturity is emerging as a key indicator of long-term value creation. Persistent's recognition highlights its ability to align responsible business practices with scalable growth, operational efficiency and sustained business performance. It further strengthens Persistent's position as an execution-led technology enterprise focused on building sustainable value for clients, employees, shareholders and communities. Chitra Byregowda, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability and ESG, Persistent "Sustainability is no longer separate from business strategy. As enterprises accelerate AI, cloud and digital transformation, ESG is becoming central to operational efficiency, resilience and long-term value creation. This recognition reflects how consistently our teams are embedding these principles across our global operations, from climate action and resource efficiency to inclusion and community impact, while building a stronger, future-ready business."

Anas Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India "We congratulate Persistent Systems on its inclusion in the Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50. The recognition, based on the parameters assessed by the list, reflects a deliberate organizational direction in which sustainability goals are positioned as a structural consideration across climate action, resource efficiency and social impact." About Persistent Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S & P BSE 100 and S & P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

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