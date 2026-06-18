VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18: As India's food and beverage industry enters a new phase of expansion, Petpooja is set to launch Franchise Conclave 2026, a first-of-its-kind platform dedicated exclusively to F & B franchising. Scheduled for June 20-21, 2026 at the Shree Shakti Convention Centre, Ahmedabad, the conclave aims to bring together ambitious restaurant brands, growth-focused entrepreneurs, and serious investors under one roof. At a time when franchising is emerging as one of the fastest routes for scaling food businesses, Franchise Conclave 2026 is designed to facilitate meaningful business conversations, strategic partnerships, and expansion opportunities. Unlike conventional trade exhibitions that revolve around panel discussions and keynote sessions, the conclave is built around one objective--connecting brands with investors who are actively seeking their next business opportunity.

The event comes at a pivotal moment for Gujarat, a market increasingly recognized for its entrepreneurial culture, growing consumer base, and robust infrastructure ecosystem. With major developments such as GIFT City, expanding urban centers, and rising demand for organized food brands, Ahmedabad has positioned itself as one of the country's most promising destinations for franchise-led growth. Franchise Conclave 2026 is expected to showcase 50+ emerging and established F & B brands spanning quick-service restaurants, pizzerias, cafes, bakeries, dessert chains, casual dining concepts, and beverage brands. Participating companies will have the opportunity to engage directly with investors, multi-unit operators, restaurateurs, and business owners looking to diversify into the high-growth food service sector.

One of the event's biggest strengths lies in its ecosystem. Powered by Petpooja's network of over 1.5 lakh businesses across India, the conclave offers brands access to a highly relevant audience that already understands restaurant operations, unit economics, and the realities of running successful food businesses. This focused approach is expected to create stronger conversations and higher-quality franchise opportunities than traditional business expos. The event has already attracted participation from a diverse lineup of brands, including Tea Post, La Pino'z Pizza, Vadilal Ice Cream, MMV - Mumbaiya Misal & Vadapav, UBoat, No Great Shakes, Jumboking, Atul Bakery, Kake Da Hotel, and many other reputed names in the F & B space.

As India's franchise ecosystem continues to mature, industry stakeholders are increasingly seeking curated platforms that deliver quality interactions rather than volume. Franchise Conclave 2026 seeks to address this need by creating a focused environment where brands and investors can explore expansion plans, evaluate business models, and build long-term partnerships. With strong participation from the restaurant community, franchise consultants, investors, and industry enablers, the event is expected to become one of the most significant F & B business gatherings in western India. For registrations, exhibitor participation, and event information, visit https://franchiseconclave.com. Event Details Franchise Conclave 2026 Date: June 20-21, 2026 Venue: Shree Shakti Convention Centre, Ahmedabad

Presented by: Petpooja Website: https://franchiseconclave.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)