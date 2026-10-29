VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has announced a national initiative to honour veteran academicians with the prestigious 'Bheshji Siksha Ratan' (Pharmacy Education Jewel) Award at the ITC Welcome Hotel, Dwarka. The national felicitation ceremony recognises approximately 100 distinguished educators from across India who have completed at least 25 years of service in pharmacy education.

Dr. Atul Kumar Nasa, Executive Committee Member of the PCI, noted that the honour serves as an overdue institutional recognition for educators who laid the ethical, regulatory, and academic foundation for India's pharmaceutical sector.

Dr Montukumar patel in his presidential address emphasized on the initiatives taken by PCI in recent years and reforms brought in pharmacy education . He added the young team of pharmacy council of India is working dedicatedly towards bringing changes in pharmacy profession . He acknowledged the contributions of the educations in making India 'the pharmacy of the world' And thanked all the veterans for coming to Delhi and supporting PCI.