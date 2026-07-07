VMPL New Delhi [India], July 7: On this World Sarcopenia Day, observed annually on 4th July, Pharmed Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Bengaluru, India, has set a new benchmark in healthcare, earning a place in the Asia Book of Records. As India's elderly population grows at an unprecedented pace, the record recognises an extraordinary commitment from 10,451 doctors to screen and manage Sarcopenia -- the progressive, age-related loss of muscle mass and strength -- in their elderly, chronic disease, and patients post-surgery. The record-breaking pledge marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to promote healthy ageing and improve quality of life nationwide. The award was presented at Pharmed's corporate office in Bengaluru, with Dr Manohar KN, a renowned Consultant Physician and Diabetologist from Bangalore, attending as the guest of honour, alongside the Asia Book of Records team and members of Pharmed.

On the importance of early sarcopenia screening, Dr Manohar said, "Sarcopenia is one of the most under-recognised yet clinically significant conditions affecting adults, particularly the elderly. While its impact on ageing, frailty, falls, fractures, and loss of independence is well established, its pivotal role in metabolic disease is only now coming into sharp focus. Skeletal muscle is increasingly recognised as an endocrine organ, making muscle health central to metabolic health. The future of metabolic medicine will extend beyond controlling blood sugar or body weight to preserving and restoring muscle mass and strength. Emerging therapies that target muscle health are likely to transform the management of diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders."

"This record commitment from 10,451 doctors is not just a number; it represents a collective commitment to the health and independence of our ageing population. At Pharmed, we believe in driving meaningful change in healthcare. This initiative reflects our dedication to addressing critical, under-recognised health issues like sarcopenia and our continued efforts to support muscle health, healthy ageing, and better recovery -- working hand in hand with healthcare professionals to make a real difference," added Kashmiri Lal Kapoor, Director of Operations at Pharmed. India is home to one of the world's fastest-growing elderly populations, and with this demographic shift comes a rising burden of sarcopenia. According to the first Indian consensus on sarcopenia, published in 2025, the prevalence of primary sarcopenia ranges from 14.2% to 39.2% in adults -- meaning roughly four out of 10 adults, and three out of 100 young adults, are affected. Ageing, combined with India's high prevalence of diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle, chronic inflammation, and poor nutritional status, places millions at risk of significant muscle loss, which can lead to falls, prolonged hospital stays, poorer surgical outcomes, and reduced quality of life. With the consensus recommending screening for all patients with comorbidities, monitoring every three to six months depending on severity, and resistance training combined with oral nutritional supplementation to prevent and manage the condition, early intervention has become an urgent public health priority.

Pharmed is leading the way in India -- supporting effective sarcopenia management through evidence-based, quality nutritional supplementation and patient education initiatives such as its Care for Muscles programme, while collaborating with doctors to promote the right screening techniques, sarcopenia awareness, exercise modules, and more. This recognition marks an important milestone in its mission. By securing commitments from so many doctors, Pharmed aims to make muscle health screening a routine part of care for elderly, diabetic, and post-surgical patients, and to create a significant impact on healthy ageing across the country. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)