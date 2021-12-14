Phoenix Marketcity Pune organizes the biggest community toy donation drive in the country

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pune is set to witness the country's biggest 'Toy Donation Drive'. Phoenix Marketcity Pune in association with Kotak bank- the official banking partner, RED FM - the official radio partner, My Gate - the official community partner, Ink & Drink - the official event partner, and Circle of Crust - the official F & B partner, Supported by Ray of Joy and extended support by Rotary District 3131 lead by Poona Airport, Rotaract Club of Pune Cantonment & FICCI FLO Pune chapter have organised a drive to collect used and unused toys that are in a fairly viable condition.

The campaign is mapped out to span out across the city, and reach out to corporates, schools, gated communities, banks, and other spaces apart from the mall. The communication is a call to action for all nodes of our societies, to collect old toys that their children have outgrown and donate it to this cause. Donation baskets for toy collection have been placed in more than 20 societies in and around Pune, Kotak Mahindra bank branches, and at the mall.

Arun Arora, the Centre Director, Phoenix Marketcity Pune was quoted as saying, "December month is an avenue for us to pave way into a better next year. And what better way to do so, than to make and drive such noble initiative. The toy donation drive is call to implore our patrons and the long-reaching communities to share a part of their happiness, even if it is through a toy."

The toy donation drive is set to continue till December 31, 2021. People have an option to make the toy donation at the box set up near Star Bazaar, Lower Ground Floor of the mall. Every donation will be rewarded with an assured giveaway.

For further information, please contact: Phoenix Marketcity - 020 66890085

Log on to: (https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)