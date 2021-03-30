Phonon Communications ranked among Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

You would like to read
- Cashfree ranked number 5 fastest growing technology company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020
- CEDCOSS named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020
- Srijan Technologies listed as fastest growing tech company in Deloitte Fast 50 India 2020
- Panacea Infosec named 21st fastest growing tech company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020
- LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199 percent growth rate
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has been ranked 48 among 'Fastest Growing Technology Companies on the prestigious 'Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020', a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.
These rankings are based on the percentage revenue growth recorded by the companies over a period of three years. Phonon Communications grew with an average growth rate of 86% during this period, which thereby won it the accolade.
UjwalMakhija, CEO, Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to be once again recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. Our journey began with the aim of designing and developing innovative business solutions that answer the communication challenges of India Inc. These solutions have helped us record significant growth since inception. We are constantly leveraging technology to create more such path-breaking solutions. We believe that armed with this, we will continue to sustain this growth momentum heading into this new decade."
"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India."
Phonon Communication provides automated messaging and artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled conversational self-service systems that enable building a truly digital contact centre. The service, called 'Phonon Central', is the self-service platform for building communication campaigns and is the company's flagship cloud-based CPaaS suite.
These campaigns range across categories including visual IVR, inbound IVR, outbound calls, SMS, email and emergency notifications. They can be seamlessly customised using Phonon's easy to use flow designer and widgets.
To know more about Phonon Communications, visit: (https://www.phonon.io) and follow us on LinkedIn (https://in.linkedin.com/company/ph0n0n) and Twitter - (https://twitter.com/ph0n0n?lang=en)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor