PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: Education company, PhysicsWallah (PW), announced that 14 students secured ranks under AIR 10 in subjects such as Biotechnology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as per the recently released IIT Joint Admission Test 2026 (JAM) results. Sakshi Nijwala (AIR 1 in Biotechnology), Jatin Yadav (AIR 2 in Physics), Rit Vipinbhai Patel (AIR 2 in Biotechnology), and Soumo Pal (AIR 3 in Chemistry) were some of the top-performing students.

Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah, said, "We are so happy to see our students do well in IIT JAM 2026. It's a tough exam, but passing it gives them a chance to study for their Master's at institutions such as the IITs and IISc. They worked incredibly hard and never gave up, and that's exactly how they turned their big dreams into real success."