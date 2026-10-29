VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Sangeeta, a student of PhysicsWallah's (PW) judiciary studies vertical, Judiciary Wallah, has secured the top spot in the recently announced Haryana ADA (Assistant District Attorney) 2026 results with 57.51 marks out of 100. Furthermore, a total of 36 students studying with the education company have also been selected.

Daughter of a farmer and former policeman, Sangeeta hails from a typical village family. However, she considers herself blessed to have a family that has always supported her in all endeavours. Her interest in pursuing law stems from her father's time serving in the police force.

Sangeeta said, "I am very happy with my score and seeing my parents' pride in my achievement makes me even happier. They have always supported me and never stopped me from pursuing my dreams. I studied through the Prosecutors Haryana ADA Batch and want to thank the entire PW Judiciary Wallah team for supporting me in this journey. Their notes and study material really helped me during my preparation."