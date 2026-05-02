VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2: AcadFly, PhysicsWallah's dedicated study abroad vertical, has launched a merit-based scholarship program with a total scholarship pool of ₹2 crore, aimed at benefiting students across fields such as MBBS, Nursing, Engineering, Finance, Management, Design, and more who are applying to universities worldwide.

The AcadFly Scholarship cum Admission Test 2026 (ASAT 2026) is a merit-based evaluation designed for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate studies abroad. The scholarship pool may include processing fee waivers, university-specific scholarships, accommodation support, and additional benefits such as laptops and test prep subscriptions.

Aditya Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at PhysicsWallah, said, "The cost and complexity of applying to international universities often limit students from exploring opportunities to study abroad. This scholarship pool is an effort to help reduce the financial burden on students as they take the first step towards building a global career. This initiative is a part of our commitment to expanding access to quality global education."