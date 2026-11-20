VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: Pilates Academy Delhi NCR has announced the launch of its new studio in Noida, marking its entry into the region. With a focus on strength, flexibility, posture and mindful movement, the academy aims to make Pilates more accessible to people across age groups, genders and fitness levels, while challenging some of the long-standing perceptions associated with the practice. Coinciding with International Men's Day, the academy is also introducing its campaign, 'Something's Off', which draws attention to an interesting contradiction. While Pilates is widely perceived as a fitness practice largely meant for women, the discipline was developed by a man, Joseph Pilates. Yet, despite its focus on strength, stability, control and physical conditioning, Pilates continues to find limited acceptance among men as part of their regular fitness routines.

Through 'Something's Off', the academy wants to question this perception and encourage more men to look at Pilates beyond the conventional stereotypes associated with it. The campaign builds on a simple thought: If a man created Pilates, why is it still seen as a workout for women? The idea is not to position Pilates as a fitness practice for men alone, but to reinforce that it is for everyone. Whether someone is into weight training, running, sports or simply looking to improve their posture, flexibility and overall strength, Pilates can complement different fitness routines and movement needs. The Noida studio was inaugurated by Cloe and Anjali, Founders of Pilates Academy, who travelled to India for the launch and formally opened the space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The launch marks an important milestone for the academy as it expands its presence in India in association with Pilates Academy Dubai.

Speaking on the launch, Sanaaz Ashba, Master Brand Partner, Pilates Academy said, "Pilates is often misunderstood as a workout meant primarily for women, and that's a perception we want to change. There is a reason why the practice focuses so much on strength, control, balance and movement. These are important for everyone, irrespective of gender or age. Through our Noida studio, we want more people, including men who may have never considered Pilates, to experience it for themselves. Our 'Something's Off' campaign is simply a way of starting that conversation." The new studio welcomes men and women, along with children aged 10 years and above. Its approach focuses on movement correction, posture, alignment, strength, flexibility and body awareness, with sessions designed to support individuals with different fitness goals and levels of experience.

For the academy, the Noida launch is not just about opening another fitness studio. It is also about encouraging people to rethink how they approach movement and fitness. While traditional workouts often focus on building muscle or improving endurance, Pilates brings attention to how the body moves, how muscles work together and how strength, mobility and control contribute to everyday activities. With its entry into Delhi NCR, the academy hopes to encourage more people to include Pilates in their fitness routines and move beyond the idea that certain forms of exercise are meant for a particular gender. After all, Pilates was created by a man. So why should men be the ones missing out?

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