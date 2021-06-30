'Pinki ki shaadi', A new comedy short film by Natak Pictures, the saga of great storytelling continues

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a hiatus, Natak Pictures comes back with a fresh comedy short film 'Pinki ki shaadi'. Weaved around an extremely twisted situation, 'Pinki ki shaadi' is a 26-minutes-long entangled bunch of drama, daring and dilemma.
The film is currently streaming on YouTube.
Written and directed by Rahul Bhatnagar, 'Pinki ki shaadi' is a story of a young, smart small-town girl Pinki, who meets her to-be-husband on the eve of her wedding and reveals her plans of eloping with her boyfriend. The highly tensed convoluted situation is followed by a series of hilarious events that finally translate into Pinki falling in love with the groom.
Commenting on the release of the film, Rahul Bhatnagar, Founder - Natak Pictures says, "Lately, for the past one year we all have been fighting an unprecedented pandemic, and we at Natak Pictures, took some time off to heal and be there with our families. We are extremely elated to be finally back with loads of laughter and smiles, and some shaadi feels with our short new film 'Pinki Ki Shaadi'. Despite its twists and turns, the film will reignite belief in love and destiny, leaving the viewers surprised and smiling at the same time."
In the short film, Mugdha Agarwal is seen playing Pinki (protagonist) and Vikram Bhui plays the role of her groom Bittu. Also making a cameo in the film is the experienced OTT actor Lokesh Mittal, who plays the role of the groom's uncle. The expressions of all the talented artists have been skillfully captured in the film by Cinematographer - Sunayana Singh.
Complementing film's comic situations is its background score, creatively composed by Arjun Asthana, a Hyderabad-based Music Director. The film concludes with a sweet message and a soothing song sung by Anumita Nadesan, a talented singer and a social media sensation.
Produced by Rahul Bhatnagar and Sandeep Saxena, the short film 'Pinki ki shaadi' also marks the beginning of the revived version of Natak Pictures, which will soon become a one-stop-platform for multi-lingual short films.
Natak Pictures, a brand by Seven Constellations Media Network Pvt. Ltd., is a one-stop platform for multi-lingual short films. It is a Delhi-based film studio exclusively into short film production. Starting operations in 2017, the company has produced over 10 short films on diverse and engaging topics. Known for its creative and quirky approach, Natak Pictures has secured a significant place in the short film.
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJjYhVKX-joCzn39j3nNcNw/videos).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
